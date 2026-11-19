Her Family Asked Her to Host Christmas in Her Small Apartment. Things Got Dramatic When She Refused to Lock Her Cat Away for the Evening

Hosting a holiday is supposed to be about bringing people together, but not everyone agrees on who gets a seat at the table.

One woman received a call from her dad, who asked if she’d consider hosting Christmas at her small apartment this year. She loves her family, and she was open to the idea.

But there was one big condition. Her dad asked whether she’d put her cat away in a room while everyone was there.

She and her husband both felt strongly that it was their cat’s home, too — and they weren’t so keen on locking it away for someone else’s comfort.

However, when she declined his request, things immediately got tense.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for not putting my cat “away” for Christmas? So my dad (60) just asked me to possibly host Christmas this year in my small apartment. Well, one of the things he asked me about was whether I’d put my cat “away,” like in a room, while they are here.

This pet owner wasn’t so keen on this idea.

Which, one, I understand that maybe it’s something some people do. But my apartment is pretty small, and I’d rather him not be locked away in a room for who knows how long while they are here. I love my parents. This isn’t only my place, it’s also my cat’s.

They don’t feel their family really have a good reason for putting the animal away.

My husband and I both agree that we shouldn’t have to put him away just because someone has asked. It’s also not like anyone coming over is allergic either. They just don’t like cats.

But when the pet owner stood her ground, it didn’t go over well.

Also, when they were asking, when I said I wouldn’t put him away because this is his house too, my stepmother was very demanding and pushy about it. She has also been drinking and slurring her words, which always seems to be the case when I talk to them (usually at night).

Now she’s wondering if she’s right to stand up for her pet.

I feel like just telling them that if I host, he’s not being put away, or you’ll have to find somewhere else to have Christmas. Which is usually at my sister’s anyway. So, AITA for not wanting to put away my cat while my family is here?

Some people like putting pets over people.

Redditors chime in.

A defiant pet owner isn’t someone you’d want to cross.

Her family shouldn’t have asked her to host if they weren’t satisfied with the state of her living arrangements.

Some people like to think they have absolute control over other people’s lives.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

Putting a cat away doesn’t always end well.

Redditors will almost always rally around a pet owner, no matter the situation.

But two hours in a bedroom with a bed, a bowl, and a toy is hardly a punishment, and she turned it into a standoff.

Her family’s pushiness didn’t help, but neither did her stubbornness.

It’s starting to look like the family will need to have Christmas somewhere else this year.

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