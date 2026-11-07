Dentist Has To Work Overtime To See Patient With Braces, So The Patient Feels Bad About Only Being Able To Make Appointments On The Weekend

Imagine having braces and needing to see your dentist once a month. What would you do if you noticed that you were the only patient every single time when you go to the dentist? Would you feel bad about making the dentist come to work just for you, or would you think nothing of it?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation and feels bad, especially since all of the dental appointments are in the evening on the weekend.

Is she overreacting, or is she really asking a lot of the dentist?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA For asking my dentist to work overtime just for me? I got braces last year with a dentist in the small town I used to live in. I’ve since moved to a bigger city. I work and study so I’m usually quite busy. I’m supposed to go for a check up every month but I can’t afford to go on a weekday and always show up on weekends, generally in the evening because the bus takes 6 hours to get there and i have class until very late at night so leaving on Friday night is out of the table.

OP feels really bad about this.

I’ve noticed that I’m always the only pacient she sees at that time and she always has to stay late, miss the rest of the day and sometimes, when there’s a holiday or she doesn’t work that day she comes only to see me. I feel like a total jerk having to ruin her weekends but I honestly don’t have another way. I need some input on this guys AITA?

If the dentist hasn’t complained, it’s probably no big deal, but could OP go to a different dentist closer to where she lives?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a suggestion for a thank you card.

Another person thinks the dentist doesn’t mind.

This is what I’m wondering too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Nobody seems to think OP is doing anything wrong.

While she may not be doing anything wrong, I can’t help but wonder why she doesn’t find a dentist closer to where she lives.

Regardless, if the dentist didn’t want to schedule an appointment at that time, the dentist would say she’s not available.

There’s no reason to feel bad about these dental appointments, but the fact that OP does shows that she’s a very considerate person.

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