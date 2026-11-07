November 7, 2026 at 4:55 pm

Dentist Has To Work Overtime To See Patient With Braces, So The Patient Feels Bad About Only Being Able To Make Appointments On The Weekend

by Jayne Elliott

dentist checking woman&apos;s braces

Shutterstock

Imagine having braces and needing to see your dentist once a month. What would you do if you noticed that you were the only patient every single time when you go to the dentist? Would you feel bad about making the dentist come to work just for you, or would you think nothing of it?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation and feels bad, especially since all of the dental appointments are in the evening on the weekend.

Is she overreacting, or is she really asking a lot of the dentist?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA For asking my dentist to work overtime just for me?

I got braces last year with a dentist in the small town I used to live in.

I’ve since moved to a bigger city. I work and study so I’m usually quite busy.

I’m supposed to go for a check up every month but I can’t afford to go on a weekday and always show up on weekends, generally in the evening because the bus takes 6 hours to get there and i have class until very late at night so leaving on Friday night is out of the table.

OP feels really bad about this.

I’ve noticed that I’m always the only pacient she sees at that time and she always has to stay late, miss the rest of the day and sometimes, when there’s a holiday or she doesn’t work that day she comes only to see me.

I feel like a total jerk having to ruin her weekends but I honestly don’t have another way.

I need some input on this guys AITA?

If the dentist hasn’t complained, it’s probably no big deal, but could OP go to a different dentist closer to where she lives?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a suggestion for a thank you card.

2026 11 03 at 4.08.57 PM Dentist Has To Work Overtime To See Patient With Braces, So The Patient Feels Bad About Only Being Able To Make Appointments On The Weekend

Another person thinks the dentist doesn’t mind.

2026 11 03 at 4.09.08 PM Dentist Has To Work Overtime To See Patient With Braces, So The Patient Feels Bad About Only Being Able To Make Appointments On The Weekend

This is what I’m wondering too.

2026 11 03 at 4.09.15 PM Dentist Has To Work Overtime To See Patient With Braces, So The Patient Feels Bad About Only Being Able To Make Appointments On The Weekend

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Nobody seems to think OP is doing anything wrong.

2026 11 03 at 4.09.35 PM Dentist Has To Work Overtime To See Patient With Braces, So The Patient Feels Bad About Only Being Able To Make Appointments On The Weekend

While she may not be doing anything wrong, I can’t help but wonder why she doesn’t find a dentist closer to where she lives.

Regardless, if the dentist didn’t want to schedule an appointment at that time, the dentist would say she’s not available.

There’s no reason to feel bad about these dental appointments, but the fact that OP does shows that she’s a very considerate person.

Enjoyed this story?

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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