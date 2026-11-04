Employee Worked Hard At His Job And Became One Of The Longest-Serving Workers, But He Was Rewarded With Extra Shift And Unpaid Overtime

Hard work should be recognized, not rewarded with more work.

The following story involves an employee who stayed at a high-turnover job and became one of its longest-lasting workers.

But his hard work was rewarded with an additional Saturday shift and unpaid day off and overtime.

He thought he could endure and survive this kind of setup, but he finally decided enough is enough.

Check out the full details below.

Being valuable isn’t rewarded Before I start, I just like doing a good job. I’m fine with some annoyances. But when they breach into excessive, that’s where I actually start getting annoyed. So, I started at this place known to have a high turnover rate, which is good because I got the job instantly. I worked hard and stayed until I became one of the longest-lasting employees.

This employee was rewarded with a Saturday shift and an unpaid day off during the week.

And my reward is… Work every Saturday and get an unpaid day off during the week so they don’t need to pay me overtime. While other departments get overtime. Get paid the same as my under-18 coworker whilst usually doing more work or just larger pieces of work. (Under-18s are encouraged to work there by being paid the same minimum wage as adults.)

He also got in trouble for not cleaning his work desk.

We are also understaffed, yet no attempt at hiring new workers has been made since the last new guy left within 3 days. Overtime has to be approved, so working an extra hour usually doesn’t get you any money at all. So when I have 2 minutes to clock out but still have to clean and fix up the place, I leave. But I get in trouble for not cleaning for free, basically.

He decided to look for a new job.

Keep in mind, there’s another employee who could’ve done that, yet I’m the one in trouble. So, I’m looking for a new job. Also, no hate to the child worker. They do their best and are pretty funny.

It’s frustrating when an employee works hard, only to be rewarded with more responsibilities and little recognition.

OP’s reactions and feelings are definitely valid.

That is why it’s totally understandable that he is already looking for a new job.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and sensible.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Yes, indeed!

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Another one chimes in.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

If hard work only earns you more work, maybe it’s time to clock out for good.

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