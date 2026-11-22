Man Stops Accepting Food From His Co-Workers After Their Strange Behavior Makes Him Uncomfortable

Just say no!

If you’re old enough to remember the 1980s, then you no doubt recall the “Just say no to drugs” campaigns that were EVERYWHERE.

Well, this guy’s story kind of reminded me of those days…but this guy keeps finding himself saying no to food at work offered by his co-workers.

Hmmm, that’s odd…

Read on and check out what he had to say about what’s going on…

AITA for raising my voice at my coworkers and calling them annoying? “My coworkers often bring some sort of food in the office and share with everyone, but sometimes you’re expected to pay for it and sometimes it’s a generous treat. When I was new to the office I took food when offered. Usually I don’t do that because of my own reasons and not loving feeling indebted.

This whole arrangement is weird…

So as it turned out that was the kind of food you’re expected to pay for, and I, of course, did. But I for sure didn’t love the surprise. So from there on out, for more than a year at this point I’ve been politely refusing any treats unless they are literally shoved at me at which point it would be more impolite to refuse, than actually accept it. Of course, at multiple points I have made it clear that I do not want anything that they put on the shared table and I never use the community kettle or water dispenser, always bringing my own. My coworkers try to attribute it to me “not liking” certain foods, and that sentiment seems to persist even though I said that that’s not the case. I also have started tracking my calories in September, and though I’m not doing a great job at it, the food they bring is unlabelled and I have to weigh it and estimate things myself which is just a bit of a hassle that I’d rather avoid.

Here we go again…

So today this happened again. Someone brought food for whatever reason (two pies) and the following exchange happened. Coworker 1: “Hey, take some of the pie.” Coworker 2: “Yeah, I KNOW you want it, don’t say you don’t!”

No thank you!

Me: “Can we please stop offering me anything? It’s annoying at this point and it really ticks me off.” *In a raised voice, but not yelling or anything.* Coworker 1: “Fine, fine geez.” Coworker 2: “You really need to learn how to control your emotions.” *I usually keep quiet and just mind my own business and my interactions are really polite usually due to my shyness.* Me: “I do control my emotions. You keep offering me stuff even though I refuse every time!” Coworker 3: *something along the lines of* “Okay, don’t offer anything to him any more.”

These people are STRANGE.

This happened just like an hour ago and it kinda bothered me, especially being told to control my emotions after having my wishes seemingly disregarded. I’m the youngest in the collective and maybe my sensibilities are just that different that my refusal seems unreasonable to my colleagues, but I don’t know.”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual said they all SUCK.

This reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

And this person shared their thoughts.

This whole situation is WEIRD….

Don’t you think so?

His co-workers are off the wall!

It might be time for him to start looking for a new job…