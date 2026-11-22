Man Is Fed Up With His Sister-In-Law Showing Up Uninvited And Using His Pool Whenever She Wants

A word to the wise…

Nobody likes the pop-in!

I don’t care if it’s your best friend, your mom, or a distant relative.

It’s common courtesy to give a heads-up AND permission if you’re going to stop by someone’s house.

And that’s a fact!

In today’s story, a man explained why he’s just about had it with her sister-in-law and her behavior.

Let’s take a look at what he’s dealing with.

AITA? How close are you to your siblings? “I am an only child of only children, so I have no concept to what healthy sibling relationships look like. My partner is close with his younger sister. She lived across the country while we dated and in the early stages of our marriage. But they called/text almost daily and she visited a few times a year.

He’s not too crazy about this…

Three years ago, she went through a pretty terrible divorce and moved into our basement for a few months while the dust settled. She later bought a small condo in our area and I have struggling with the dynamic ever since. Because she used to live with us, she treats our house as hers. I regularly come home and find her in our pool or cooking in our kitchen. I find this wildly invasive, but was rolling with it. Earlier this year, however, SIL got a service dog for her anxiety. She insists on bringing the dog everywhere (including our house).

And it gets worse!

But my son is allergic to dogs. Last month he had a serious reaction requiring an urgent care visit, and I told her she was no longer allowed to bring the dog over. Two days later he had an asthma attack at school and I had to leave work to pick him up. When we came home, SIL was in our pool with a friend and her dog was in our backyard. I firmly told them to leave. SIL called my wife and said I had intentionally embarrassed her. She insisted that the dog was kept outside and she only came over because she didn’t think we would be home. This is so wild to me. We changed the door codes and asked that she text prior to coming over. My wife doesn’t understand it, but he supports me. Am I in the wrong?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

And this person shared their thoughts.

How rude!

I’d be pretty fired up too if I was in his position.

Do you think she’ll learn her lesson…?

His sister in-law doesn’t really understand the concept of boundaries…