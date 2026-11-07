Her Aunt Won’t Stop Insulting Her For Depending On Her Dad’s Money While She Goes To College

Some people have to get student loans and part-time jobs to pay for their college education. Then there are students who are lucky enough to not have to work while going to school because they got scholarships or have parents who are well enough off financially that they can support them while they study.

In this story, we hear from a student who is lucky enough to have a dad who can pay the bills while she focuses on her education.

The problem is her aunt, who tries to make her feel like a failure because she’s 19 and still relying on her dad for money.

The aunt sounds crazy annoying to me. Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for finally snapping at my aunt for constantly humiliating me over being financially dependent on my dad? I’m 19 and still studying. My dad has always paid for my expenses, and I’ve never pretended otherwise. I’m fortunate to have a father who genuinely wants to provide for me, and I’ve never taken that for granted. My aunt, however, has made it her personal mission to constantly remind me that I’m financially dependent on him probably till the day I die.

Yikes! Her aunt sounds awful!

Every family gathering comes with comments about how spoiled I am and how people my age are already working while I’m still being funded by my dad. If I buy something nice, she asks how much of his money it cost. If I vocalise any problems in my personal life, she says I don’t know what real hardship looks like. I usually brush or laugh it off because defending myself somehow makes me look even more entitled.

Why is her aunt so awful?

Last weekend, we were having dinner with relatives when someone asked what I planned to do after graduating. Before I could answer, my aunt laughed and said, “Not everyone has the talent or drive to make it on their own. One’s parents can only keep them comfortable for so long.” Everyone just laughed awkwardly. I smiled because I genuinely didn’t know what else to do. She then started talking about how proud she was that one of our relatives’ children didn’t need to ask anyone for money. Looking directly at me, she added, “It’s shameful to be your age and still have your father paying for everything.”

OP finally called her aunt out on her awful comments.

I finally asked why she was so obsessed with my finances when my dad had never once complained about supporting me. She replied, “Because one day he’ll be gone, and then what? You can’t spend your whole life being someone else’s responsibility.” I went quiet. Not because I agreed with her, but because losing my dad is something I already struggle to think about, and she’d just used that fear to humiliate me in front of everyone. I told her I knew how fortunate I was, but my father had willingly and wholeheartedly chosen to support me while I studied. Why did she keep treating his generosity as something shameful?

It seems impossible for her aunt to understand how unreasonably awful she’s being.

She said I was proving how spoiled I was by getting offended whenever someone told me the truth. I snapped and told her I hoped her children never felt they had to earn the right to be loved by her by how financially dependent they were on someone else, and I’d never understand why she was so determined to make me feel worthless over something my own father was more then happy to do. She called me disrespectful, and a few relatives agreed I’d crossed a line.

She admits to being luckier than a lot of other people.

What hurts most is that my dad wasn’t even there. He works hard, and I know how much he’s sacrificed for me. I’m working towards a future where I can support myself, but sometimes I already feel guilty that I can’t give him back everything he’s given me. I don’t need my family turning that guilt into a reason to humiliate or guilt trip me. I know I’m privileged. I know others my age have responsibilities I don’t. But does that mean I deserve to be treated as less capable or worthy because my father can afford to help me? AITA?

She’s 19 and going to college. A lot of lucky 19-year-olds who go to college focus on school instead of work if their parents can support them while they’re studying.

Her aunt is crazy! I hope OP gets a great career after she graduates, makes a lot of money, buys her dad extravagant things, and never spends a cent on her aunt.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls the aunt cruel.

Another person thinks the aunt is jealous.

This person has several theories about why her aunt is being so mean.

Another person reassures her that she’s a normal 19-year-old.

You’d think she was 35 and living in her dad’s basement, jobless and playing video games all day or something. She’s 19 and going to college. She’s not lazy. She’s preparing for her future, and she’s still a teenager.

Her aunt needs to back off. I hope she tells her dad what her aunt said.

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