Her Mother Said She Had Kids Just to Look After Her in Old Age—So She Snapped and Told Her She Never Asked to Be Born

It’s hard to feel appreciated when someone treats the help you give them like something you owe them.

That’s how one woman felt after a conversation with her mom on the way home from her grandparents’ house.

She’d spent the past year working on her mom’s rental house on weekends, and she stopped by her mom’s place most days to help out there, too.

So when her grandma thanked her mom for bringing food, it caught her off guard to hear her mom say that people have kids so they’ll have someone to take care of them.

Once they got in the car, she asked if her mom really meant it. And when her mom said kids owe their parents for bringing them into the world, she’d heard enough.

Read on to see what she said back.

AITA for snapping at my mom for claiming she had children to take care of her? Recently, my mom fractured her wrist, and she had a lot of work to do on her rental house. She got it from my dad in the divorce. S he also got the house she lives in, and she’s letting it go to ****. I’ve been helping take care of her rental house every weekend for the past year or so. I’ve also been coming to her house most days to help with errands and hard work because she can’t do a lot of it herself.

Then, her mom said something that really upset her.

She brings my grandparents food often, who are in their 80s. As we were leaving my grandparents’, my grandma kept thanking her. My mom looked at me and said, “That’s why we have kids. To take care of us.” She’s always smiling when she’s joking, but she said it with a straight face. When we got in the car, I asked if she meant that. She was like, “Well, yeah, parents bring their children into this world. Children owe them.”

Angry, she told her mom exactly what she thought.

I just lost my cool. I don’t remember what I said, but it was along the lines of, “That is the biggest crock of **** I’ve ever heard. I didn’t ask to come into this world.” All she said was, “Oh, screw you. I raised you.” I just bit my tongue after that. IDK, helping her so much this past year has been kind of exhausting. I don’t want to imagine what it will be like when she can’t even go to the bathroom by herself. She also said in the past that she’s never going to a nursing home or anything, and that I’ll be helping her. AITA?

Yikes! That sounds like a pretty tense situation.

Let’s see what thoughts the folks over at Reddit have about it.

Here’s a parent who never wants to be a burden.

Here’s a woman who will never put her children in that situation.

Here’s someone who thinks that kids owe their parents nothing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

That’s a great question.

Imagine giving up your weekends for a year and finding out your mom thinks you owe her that time.

No wonder she snapped, especially since her mom’s already decided who’ll take care of her when she gets older.

For now, she should tell her mom which weekends she can spare and let her find someone else to help with the rental the rest of the time.

And while they’re talking, she should make it clear that her mom needs a plan for getting older that doesn’t depend on her doing everything.

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