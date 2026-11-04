Her Refrigerator Broke, And Now Her Landlord Won’t Pay For The Groceries She Had To Throw Away

Imagine renting an apartment where the refrigerator is included with the apartment. What would you do if the refrigerator broke and it was full of groceries?

In this story, one tenant was in this situation, and she claims she lost $1000 worth of food. She thinks her landlord should pay for all the groceries she had to throw away.

Is she right? Let’s read the whole story from the landlord’s perspective.

AITA for refusing to replace $1000 worth of groceries after my tenants fridge broke? Hi, my name is Marcus, and I’m a landlord in Canada. Recently, one of my tenant’s refrigerators, which was manufactured in 2006, broke down. It was pretty old, so it finally gave out, and unfortunately, everything in her fridge and freezer went bad. This happened over a long weekend, so there wasn’t much I could do in the moment.

He tried and failed to help her save her groceries.

I offered to help by placing what I could of her groceries (like ice cream and some meat) into a freezer that I have in a shed that I’m renovating. Unfortunately, that freezer also ended up being broken, so all her stuff in there melted as well. I eventually bought a replacement fridge, but it was an older model from 2013, and it started leaking, causing another batch of her new groceries to go bad.

She wants more than a new fridge.

She now has a new fridge (which I got from another tenant in the buildings apartment who just moved out, which she was upset about seeing as it’s “used and gross”, however it works and it’s nice.) But she’s demanding that I compensate her for $1,000 worth of groceries that were spoiled, as well as the money she had to spend on takeout for herself and her child since they had no other food and her daughter had expensive specialized food since she has issues with sensory that was lost and she now can’t buy back. I discussed the situation with a family member I work with, and we both agreed to offer her $100 in compensation, considering this situation was largely out of my control. However, she refused the $100 and said she will be contacting the Landlord and Tenant Board to seek further compensation because this is “ridiculous”.

He still doesn’t feel like he did anything wrong.

I spoke to a buddy of mine about this, and he said I’m being an awful and that this was my fault, which is making me wonder if there’s more I could have done. AITA? I feel as though this was out of my control and that she’s being ungrateful seeing as I willingly offered compensation and provided her with a new fridge that she’s still complaining about in terms of use. Everyone I speak to claims I’m in the wrong but I feel I need further advice because my family says I did what I could.

If a fridge is included with the apartment, he is responsible for providing the tenant with a working fridge. I’d be annoyed with the gross, used fridge the other tenant left behind too. He should’ve gone out and bought a new one and replaced her groceries.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks he owes her more than he’s willing to pay.

Another person points out how he can make this right.

This person thinks he’s awful.

A landlord weighs in.

This landlord sounds like a slumlord. I would be furious if I were that tenant. He owes her a new refrigerator, and he should pay for all the groceries she lost. He acts like he did everything he could do, but he really didn’t.

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