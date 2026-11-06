His Grandparents Fully Funded His College—Then His Dad Demanded He Split the Inheritance with His Stepsiblings

Imagine living with your dad and stepmom who also has a couple children. If you found out your grandparents on your mom’s side were giving you more than enough money to spend on college, would you be willing to share the money with your step siblings, or would you keep it all for yourself?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this exact situation, and he wants to keep all the money; however, his dad and stepmom are calling him selfish. Now, he’s not sure what to do.

I definitely don’t think he should share the money. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for refusing to share money I will be given/have access to at 18 with my stepsister and half brother? I (17M) will be coming into a large amount of money when I turn 18. This is money that my mom, who died when I was 7, and my maternal grandparents accumulated for me since I was born. I won’t say the exact amount but it’s between $500k and $1million. The reason it’s that much is my grandparents ran a successful business for many years and they sold it 18 months ago and all money from that sale went to me. They kept none of it.

He doesn’t have access to the money yet.

My grandparents have control over all of it currently. Before my mom died she left them in charge of the account where she was saving. She was married to my dad at the time but had wanted to secure my future in case anything happened, like dad remarrying and having additional kids. She didn’t want to run the risk that once she was gone her money could be used for someone who wasn’t her kid. My dad knew some money had been saved for me by mom but was never aware of how much or little it was. He also had no idea my grandparents continued saving for me.

He didn’t find out about the money that long ago.

My grandparents told me about the money over a year ago. They wanted me to prepare for my future and to know I would have so many options because of the money available to me. They also mentioned it never bringing back my mom but could alleviate the burden of becoming an adult.

Here’s the current situation with his family.

So here’s the deal. My dad did remarry. He has a stepdaughter (16) and a son (5) with his current wife. They are not wealthy and my dad’s wife has prepared her daughter to try and work hard for scholarships and financial aid to get into college, because she wants to study to become a lawyer, I think. My dad had similar conversations with me and had sat me down a few times since I learned of the money’s existence to figure out what our plans would be. Eventually I told him it wasn’t going to be a big concern and I told him about the money.

Now, his dad wants the money.

He was like what and then he told his wife and they apparently went what together and told me I could be gracious and split the money when I get it between the three of us and give the other two a chance to have a decent helping hand with college. I told them I would not be sharing it because it was created by my family, not theirs. Dad’s wife argued that it would be incredibly selfish to take such a large amount of money and blow it all on myself when I have two siblings who could also benefit in major ways from it. My dad told me even giving some of it to them, not a full split, but some money, money I have left at the end, would be amazing and would help my family out a lot.

OP is not backing down.

I told him I wasn’t going to. They are SO not happy with me. They told me that being selfish with this is not a good way to be. My dad is also mad that he continued saving for me and diving things equally between the three of us when I have so much I’ll have access to in a few months. AITA?

His mom and grandparents were keeping the money safe for him to avoid exactly this type of situation. He never should’ve told his dad about the money, and he definitely shouldn’t share it. It’s his, not theirs.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

His mom knew this would happen.

This is good advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

Another person points out an error in the dad’s logic.

Nobody thinks he should share.

He never should’ve told his dad about the money, but since he has, he needs to keep the details as vague as possible. He doesn’t have the money yet, which is good. He should probably tell his grandparents what happened. Maybe they shouldn’t give him all the money at once. They could simply give him enough to pay for college and living expenses, and then when he graduates he could get access to the full amount but keep the amount vague so his dad doesn’t pester him.

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