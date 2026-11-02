His Neighbor’s Contractor Was in No Hurry to Replace the Rain Gutters. So He Did a Hideous DIY Job Right Before an Open House

Have you ever had to deal with a home repair issue that relied on your neighbor’s cooperation?

In this story, a homeowner has rain gutters that are attached to his neighbor’s house as well. That means that when his neighbor’s house is having work done, the gutters on both houses are removed.

This is a big problem when it rains, and another rain storm is on the way.

Instead of waiting around for the neighbor’s developer to finally replace the gutters, the homeowner takes matters into his own hands.

Keep reading for all the details.

Don’t worry, I installed the gutters for you I live in a neighborhood with very densely packed single family homes separated by a small alley. This means that the gutters are often connected, share downspouts, and oftentimes are only accessible via the adjoining property. The house next door to mine is being redeveloped and my gutters (along with theirs) were ripped off as part of the demo- specifically the downspout extensions and elbows leading away from my property.

The lack of gutters has created a big problem.

When it rains our unfinished basement gets water. Not enough to be a big deal but enough to tick me off. Dealing with the developer has been a PITA and every time I asked when they would be reinstalled he’d either ignore me or “check with the team.” This was my first experience as a homeowner and if I can give one piece of wisdom to anybody it’s just send a demand letter as soon as possible in a situation like this because going back and forth is stupid and wastes time.

OP really wants the gutters installed.

Flash forward, we are facing a rainstorm this weekend. And I tell him if he doesn’t install them I will. He gives me the usual “team is on it” note and nothing happens. 7 am on Saturday comes and in the words of Czarface, “if you doubt my word, test me.”

Time to DIY it.

I run to Home Depot, get 3 10 foot extensions, elbows and zip ties. I perform a very hideous install that criss crosses the deck. I make no cuts to the downspouts and they hang 3-6 feet off the deck rail, secured by zip ties, emptying into the yard where they exited 3 inches of rain over the course of the day. A truly garish job. Whole thing was a blast and I finished by 9:30. Anyway, the open house began at 10:30. Whenever he gets around to asking me what I was thinking, I’m going to tell him I need to check in with the team first.

Wow. Hideous just in time for the open house. Brilliant!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s an idea to get revenge during the open house.

Here are more suggestions about what to do during the open house.

This person likes the revenge.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

Another person was hoping for a different approach.

The developer is going to have a lot of problems getting anyone to want to buy that house when the gutters on the house next door are held together with zip ties! I hope OP takes some more suggestions for revenge during the open house.

Good riddance!

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