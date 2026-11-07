His Neighbor’s Kids Hit His Car With A Football, But When He Tried To Address It, Their Mom Turned On Him

You really never know how a parent is going to react if you say that their kids did something wrong and that they need to keep them in line.

Some moms and dads will agree with you and discipline their children.

And others…well, their kids could never do anything wrong!

EVER!

The guy who wrote the following story tried to talk to a mom about her kids’ behavior…and it didn’t go well.

Check out what happened!

At what point does “they’re just kids” stop being an excuse? “I’m honestly frustrated with how a situation in my neighborhood was handled today, and I want to know how others would handle it.

Ouch!

I was working on my car in my own driveway when a football hit my car. A few minutes later, it happened AGAIN, and the ball bounced off my car and hit me straight in the face like a punch. What made the situation even worse was the woman’s attitude. She was extremely rude, dismissive, and confrontational from the start. Instead of having a normal conversation like adults, she immediately resorted to screaming and acting like I was the problem. The whole interaction was completely unnecessary, especially considering I never approached anyone looking for an argument. I was minding my own business, working on my car, and simply wanted to address what happened. Instead, it turned into a confrontation that made me feel like I was the bad guy for even speaking up.

Come on!

And honestly, some of the kids are teenagers. They’re old enough to understand that hitting someone’s car with a football and potentially damaging someone else’s property is a problem. I’m not expecting anyone to be perfect, and I understand accidents happen, but there still needs to be some accountability. These kids play football around the area multiple times a week, so this isn’t just about one afternoon of playing outside. I shouldn’t have to keep worrying about my car getting hit while it’s parked at my own home.

His neighbor was way out of line.

But what frustrates me is that instead of having a normal conversation about what happened, I got yelled at and made to feel like I was the problem. How is speaking up about something that happened to you suddenly a reason for someone to start an argument? I’m not asking anyone to stop their kids from playing outside. Kids and teenagers should be able to have fun. But that doesn’t mean other people’s property and personal space shouldn’t be respected.

Bingo!

Parents should be teaching their children that actions have consequences and that taking responsibility is part of growing up. I never went looking for a confrontation, and I’m not trying to start drama with my neighbors. I just want to be able to work on my car in my own driveway without worrying about it getting hit or being yelled at for speaking up. Honestly, if this happened to you, would you say something too, or would you just let it go? I believe neighbors should be able to address concerns respectfully without being made to feel like the bad guy for doing so.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this story.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

And this reader didn’t hold back.

This is wild!

You just never know how some parents are going to react to something like this…

His neighbor sounds like a big JERK.