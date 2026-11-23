A Woman Gives Her Coworker Her Husband’s Number So They Can Talk About A Job, But The Coworker Keeps Asking Her To Pass Along Questions Until She Finally Says No

It’s never fun being the middleman.

That’s where one woman unwilling found herself after a coworker asked if her husband could do some work on her house.

He was available, so she gave them each other’s numbers and figured they’d take it from there.

At first, she didn’t mind passing along a question here and there since they barely knew each other. But even after her husband had done several jobs for the coworker, she was still the one getting the questions.

She asked her coworker to go straight to him, but that didn’t do much good. So, the last time her coworker asked her to check something with him, she finally just said no.

Keep reading to see how that went over.

AITA for telling my coworker to stop asking me to speak to my husband on her behalf? My husband works in construction. A while ago, a coworker was looking to have some work done on her house and asked if my husband could do it. I said I’d talk to him and see if he was available. After he said he was, I gave them each other’s contact information so they could figure out the details.

Fed up, she asked her to stop.

Since then, whenever my coworker has a question about the work he’s doing, she says things like, “Can you ask your husband about this?” or “Do you think your husband would be able to do that?” or “Is your husband available to do this?” At first, I didn’t mind because they didn’t really know each other. But now he’s done several jobs at her house, they have each other’s contact information, and we’ve all spent time together socially. She kept asking me to ask him things, and I finally told her it was starting to bother me. I asked if she could just talk to him directly because I didn’t always have all the information and kept getting stuck in the middle, trying to explain each person’s point of view to the other.

When the woman didn’t listen the first time, she had to ask again.

She kept doing it, so I finally told her that I’m not my husband’s secretary and that if she has a question for him, she should ask him directly. The last time she asked me to ask him a question, I just said, “No,” and stared at her blankly. She asked if I was okay, and I said, “It drives me up the wall that you can’t just talk to him yourself.” She looked hurt, said, “Okay,” and walked away. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see where she’s coming from, but maybe she could’ve said it a little nicer.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think.

This could be what it is.

Seems like she definitely got the message.

That is almost what it seems.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

According to this person, she was patient and it’s getting out of hand.

For starters, her behavior is very annoying and would get on most people’s nerves.

However, you never know what someone has gone through… or is going through.

In this woman’s case, she may have a partner at home who doesn’t like her texting with other men. Or maybe she had a bad experience with someone’s wife in the past.

Either way, she should probably just cut the lady a little grace and view it as a form of respect.

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