IT Worker Is Baffled When A Customer Refuses To Share Her IP Address So He Can Help Her Access Her Employer’s Website

A lot of people are afraid of getting hacked. I am, too! But they do weird, pointless things to try to make themselves secure.

Instead, it creates other problems.

See why this I.T. worker is blocked from doing his job.

I won’t give you my IP address A customer reported problems with accessing our website. Fearing fail2ban had accidentally blocked their IP address, I pointed them to https://whatismyipaddress.com/ and asked them to tell me their IP address (as their mail headers weren’t being helpful).

The customer turns out to be super misguided about cybersecurity…

The reply: “I’m a bit loathe to give out my IP address. – I’ve heard (rightly or wrongly) that unsavoury things can happen when one’s IP address gets out in the wild! Maybe I’m needlessly cautious, but I’m a bit paranoid about that sort of thing!”

I’m trying to figure out what this customer thinks he’s accomplishing.

Despite this he’s already gone to the web site I’d suggested and got his IP address from there so that website knew it … but he wouldn’t tell us. I’m off to find a wall to bang my head against.

Here is what folks are talking about.

This reminds me of a friend who wanted an app to take her picture, but refused to give it permission to access her camera…

I can’t stand armchair experts. Scanning a random QR code can be a problem, but this is just silly.

Haha good idea! But I wouldn’t in my business because eventually the client would call me on it. Do they think it’s wrong that our houses have numbers on them?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

Would this make them dig their heels in more? I make a point of educating instead. Your company needs documentation for this.

True! Paranoia culture can easily start with a broadcast.

Client tries to get information vital for his job, but the client won’t let him, yet wants the job done.

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