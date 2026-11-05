Man With A Big Appetite Kept More Food At Restaurants, So His Mom Claimed It Was Bad Manners

Everyone has a different idea of what counts as good manners at a restaurant, and it usually comes from whoever raised them.

One man had a big appetite and needed to eat a lot before he felt full. At restaurants, that meant ordering a second main dish or a few extra sides, like lasagna with a plate of pasta and fries, or an additional portion of fries on top of his meal.

His mom thought it was impolite and said so. He didn’t see the problem, since he was paying for all of it and wasn’t asking anyone to cover his bill.

Now he’s wondering whether he’s been breaking an unwritten rule all this time, or whether his mom is just old-fashioned.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for ordering a second dish / multiple sides at a restaurant? I’m a 24-year-old guy with a big appetite. I need to eat a lot before I feel full.

So whenever he dines out, he knows he eats more than other people do.

Whenever I go to a restaurant, I often end up ordering a second main dish or several side dishes. For example, I’ll order lasagna with a side of pasta and fries, or ask for an extra portion of fries.

His family has a lot to say about this habit.

My mom thinks it’s impolite to order a second main course or multiple side dishes, but I don’t really see the problem. I’m paying for the food, and I’m not asking anyone else to cover the bill.

Now he’s wondering if his mom is right.

So, AITA for ordering extra food at restaurants, or is my mom right that it’s considered bad manners?

If he’s paying, then what’s the issue?

What did Reddit have to say?

This user is concerned, but not about manners.

Restaurants were build for eating.

This commenter thinks his mother is projecting her own issues onto him.

His wallet, his decision.

This guy is a grown adult who knows how much food it takes to feel full, and he’s paying for every bite.

Ordering lasagna with a side of pasta and fries isn’t a crime, and it’s not like the restaurant cares if a customer orders more.

His mom’s objection sounds more like a rule she grew up with than a real etiquette problem. Maybe she was taught that a second entree looks greedy, or maybe she worries about what the server thinks.

Either way, it’s really not her place to say.

If he wants extra food, he can order extra food.

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