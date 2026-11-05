November 5, 2026 at 8:15 am

Man With A Big Appetite Kept More Food At Restaurants, So His Mom Claimed It Was Bad Manners

by Benjamin Cottrell

man eating multi course meal

Pexels/Reddit

Everyone has a different idea of what counts as good manners at a restaurant, and it usually comes from whoever raised them.

One man had a big appetite and needed to eat a lot before he felt full. At restaurants, that meant ordering a second main dish or a few extra sides, like lasagna with a plate of pasta and fries, or an additional portion of fries on top of his meal.

His mom thought it was impolite and said so. He didn’t see the problem, since he was paying for all of it and wasn’t asking anyone to cover his bill.

Now he’s wondering whether he’s been breaking an unwritten rule all this time, or whether his mom is just old-fashioned.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for ordering a second dish / multiple sides at a restaurant?

I’m a 24-year-old guy with a big appetite. I need to eat a lot before I feel full.

So whenever he dines out, he knows he eats more than other people do.

Whenever I go to a restaurant, I often end up ordering a second main dish or several side dishes. For example, I’ll order lasagna with a side of pasta and fries, or ask for an extra portion of fries.

His family has a lot to say about this habit.

My mom thinks it’s impolite to order a second main course or multiple side dishes, but I don’t really see the problem.

I’m paying for the food, and I’m not asking anyone else to cover the bill.

Now he’s wondering if his mom is right.

So, AITA for ordering extra food at restaurants, or is my mom right that it’s considered bad manners?

If he’s paying, then what’s the issue?

What did Reddit have to say?

This user is concerned, but not about manners.

Screenshot 2026 11 03 at 3.49.33 PM Man With A Big Appetite Kept More Food At Restaurants, So His Mom Claimed It Was Bad Manners

Restaurants were build for eating.

Screenshot 2026 11 03 at 3.49.43 PM Man With A Big Appetite Kept More Food At Restaurants, So His Mom Claimed It Was Bad Manners

This commenter thinks his mother is projecting her own issues onto him.

Screenshot 2026 11 03 at 3.49.52 PM Man With A Big Appetite Kept More Food At Restaurants, So His Mom Claimed It Was Bad Manners

His wallet, his decision.

Screenshot 2026 11 03 at 3.50.02 PM Man With A Big Appetite Kept More Food At Restaurants, So His Mom Claimed It Was Bad Manners

This guy is a grown adult who knows how much food it takes to feel full, and he’s paying for every bite.

Ordering lasagna with a side of pasta and fries isn’t a crime, and it’s not like the restaurant cares if a customer orders more.

His mom’s objection sounds more like a rule she grew up with than a real etiquette problem. Maybe she was taught that a second entree looks greedy, or maybe she worries about what the server thinks.

Either way, it’s really not her place to say.

If he wants extra food, he can order extra food.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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