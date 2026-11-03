Nonstop Barking Next Door Is Stressing Him Out. He Doesn’t Know How to Handle It, but He Can’t Take Much More

My dog Fred is my soul dog, but his barking is not music to me and I actually care how he might affect my neighbors.

The person in this story probably wishes his neighbor was the same. See why this dog is not at fault for his owner’s apathy.

What do I do about this new dog that barks all the time? New backyard neighbors moved in roughly 1-2 months ago. I’m not sure if they have a brand new adopted dog or they just got settled in and finally moved it here in the past couple of weeks.

Dogs usually bring me joy, but this experience would not. I feel sorry for the dog!

I wasn’t even aware the homeowners were selling. There was no sign up and I never even saw a moving truck. This neighborhood doesn’t have the biggest yards and I’m on a hill, so my upstairs master bedroom roughly lines up with their backyard. Sadly, this dog stands in the backyard and just barks all the time. It’s not like it sees people walk by, or sees a cat, it just stands out there and barks into the air, into space.

Maybe they’re hard of hearing or good at tuning this out. I don’t know how else you could stand barking for this long!

At first, they left it outside all day starting at 5:45 AM or so. Now, they let it out around 7-8 AM for half an hour. That’s rough enough, because I’m a later sleeper. But, when they get home, they just let it out. It just barks and barks and barks, running in circles. I’m looking at it outside of my window, just barking into oblivion. I have no intentions of moving, but if I have to deal with this for 10-15 years I don’t know what I’m gonna do.

Here is what folks are talking about.

Definitely. I know a similar problem in my neighborhood with dogs. Their backyard is a chainlink fence facing the street.

Hmm! I wonder if these actually work. I’d like to try it if it is humane.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

What?! No! I’m pretty good at training dogs and I know this wouldn’t change anything. People have poisoned dogs over this, though.

Absolutely. This dog is bored and anxious. It breaks my heart when I hear dogs acting like this because I know they aren’t well looked after.

Resident is troubled by dog barking for a long time every day.

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