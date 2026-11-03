November 3, 2026 at 7:35 am

Nonstop Barking Next Door Is Stressing Him Out. He Doesn’t Know How to Handle It, but He Can’t Take Much More

by Ashley Ashbee

Dog peeking over picket fence

Pexels

My dog Fred is my soul dog, but his barking is not music to me and I actually care how he might affect my neighbors.

The person in this story probably wishes his neighbor was the same. See why this dog is not at fault for his owner’s apathy.

What do I do about this new dog that barks all the time?

New backyard neighbors moved in roughly 1-2 months ago.

I’m not sure if they have a brand new adopted dog or they just got settled in and finally moved it here in the past couple of weeks.

Dogs usually bring me joy, but this experience would not. I feel sorry for the dog!

I wasn’t even aware the homeowners were selling. There was no sign up and I never even saw a moving truck.

This neighborhood doesn’t have the biggest yards and I’m on a hill, so my upstairs master bedroom roughly lines up with their backyard. Sadly, this dog stands in the backyard and just barks all the time.

It’s not like it sees people walk by, or sees a cat, it just stands out there and barks into the air, into space.

Maybe they’re hard of hearing or good at tuning this out. I don’t know how else you could stand barking for this long!

At first, they left it outside all day starting at 5:45 AM or so. Now, they let it out around 7-8 AM for half an hour. That’s rough enough, because I’m a later sleeper.

But, when they get home, they just let it out. It just barks and barks and barks, running in circles. I’m looking at it outside of my window, just barking into oblivion.

I have no intentions of moving, but if I have to deal with this for 10-15 years I don’t know what I’m gonna do.

Here is what folks are talking about.

Definitely. I know a similar problem in my neighborhood with dogs. Their backyard is a chainlink fence facing the street.

TS 92 Nonstop Barking Next Door Is Stressing Him Out. He Doesn’t Know How to Handle It, but He Can’t Take Much More Hmm! I wonder if these actually work. I’d like to try it if it is humane.TS 89 Nonstop Barking Next Door Is Stressing Him Out. He Doesn’t Know How to Handle It, but He Can’t Take Much More

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

What?! No! I’m pretty good at training dogs and I know this wouldn’t change anything. People have poisoned dogs over this, though.

TS 90 Nonstop Barking Next Door Is Stressing Him Out. He Doesn’t Know How to Handle It, but He Can’t Take Much More

Absolutely. This dog is bored and anxious. It breaks my heart when I hear dogs acting like this because I know they aren’t well looked after.

TS 91 Nonstop Barking Next Door Is Stressing Him Out. He Doesn’t Know How to Handle It, but He Can’t Take Much More

Resident is troubled by dog barking for a long time every day.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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