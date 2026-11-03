One Workplace Equipment Rule Backfired When An Employee Stopped Using His Personal Gear And The Job Suddenly Took Much Longer

Strict workplace policies can become expensive when they ignore the tools employees already provide themselves.

What happens when management bans personal equipment but still expects the same speed and output?

This employee followed the order exactly, removing every personal device that made the job easier.

Read on for the full story.

No home equipment? No problem! I work for an agency. Ever since I started 8 years ago, I’ve always had my own computer equipment like keyboards, mice, etc. And no one has questioned it, not even IT.

This man brought his home office equipment to his new office.

I get moved to a new small shared office. I bring in an extra monitor from home so that I have three monitors. Then, I get to work. I receive a call after they “investigate” my office saying it’s against policy to use home equipment despite me having done so previously and IT being aware of it.

He unplugged them all after saying it’s against company policy.

Immediately, I make a list of all the stuff I’m using that the company should then provide for me. This includes headphones, a docking station, and a monitor for working at home. I unplug my monitors, mousepad, keyboard, and mouse, and I plug back in the company’s hardware, which slows down my work output drastically.

They got what they wished for.

I then take the monitor they gave me and plug it in to replace the monitors I had to take down. I look at them with a crap-eating grin when management comes to check if I complied. Well, you get what you wish for. And now, since my work output has dropped, they’re forced to re-balance the workload.

They chose compliance over efficiency.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Uh oh! What if this happens?

This person thinks the policy is stupid.

This person makes a valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Finally, short and simple.

This employee removed every personal monitor, keyboard, mouse, and accessory after management suddenly decided home equipment violated company policy.

Management received perfect compliance, but productivity dropped enough that the remaining workload had to be reassigned.

The company saved itself from borrowed equipment and lost efficiency instead.

Policy installed. Efficiency uninstalled.