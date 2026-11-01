She Planned to Eat Chicken on Her School Trip. Now She’s Worried Her Religious Friend Will Avoid Her Because of It

Religious beliefs can sometimes affect friendships and everyday choices.

The following story involves a teenage girl who joined a school trip with her friends and classmates.

She wanted to enjoy meat and eggs on her upcoming trip, but worried about her deeply religious friend’s reaction.

Last year, she avoided eating those foods because she shared a room with this friend.

This time, she planned to do the opposite. Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTAH if I (16) had meat/eggs during a trip despite knowing my friend might not be able to touch/sit near me if I do that? My school trip leaves next week. Last time, I was rooming with this friend, so I couldn’t eat any meat or eggs. Because I wouldn’t be allowed to sleep in the same room as her. She’s deeply religious.

This teenager decided to eat whatever she wanted.

I later regretted it because I like eating chicken. And my friends were bragging about how good it was. This year, we’ll be in different rooms, so I’ll be eating whatever I want. But I’m pretty sure she won’t be able to touch me if I do that. So, WIBTA?

I don’t think anybody should have to give up foods they enjoy just to accommodate a friend’s religious beliefs.

If OP’s friend chooses not to touch her because of what she eats, that’s something they should discuss respectfully.

Do you agree? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point.

She is manipulating you, says this one.

Short and simple.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

Finally, indeed!

A school trip should be about making memories… not missing out on foods you want to eat.

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