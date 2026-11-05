She Planned To Join The Group Getaway Until A Health Issue Made Travel Impossible, Yet Getting A Refund Became The Next Challenge

Missing a long-awaited trip because of a medical problem can feel incredibly unfair.

This traveler lost their only savings after canceling on the same day the group was leaving.

Instead of accepting the loss, they asked their friends to return money already spent on shared bookings.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for asking about a trip refund? I paid my share for a group trip (Airbnbs included). On the day of the trip, I couldn’t go because of a medical issue. This was supposed to be my first trip ever, I haven’t even been inside an airport and so missing it was extremely disappointing and heartbreaking. The money I contributed was my only savings, which I had invested in this trip.

She wants her money back.

I had to ask my friends, which was really uncomfortable for me, to refund my share. They said they can’t because of extra costs they had during the trip because of me and one of them even said it’s “unfair to them” that I asked. I didn’t cancel to inconvenience them, and I feel like basic fairness and empathy are being ignored. I didn’t use the accommodation at all and only asked for the money back whenever possible.

She’s wondering if she was wrong to ask for a refund.

For context, the overall contribution which needs to be refunded is around $100 per person (4 persons to refund it) AITA for asking the refund? I can’t help but feel hurt, frustrated and angry over this. If yes, how can I remedy the situation? If not, what should I do?

I don’t think her friends should refund her. That would mean they each have to pay more than they were expecting to pay. It’s unfortunate that she wasn’t able to go though.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Next time she should get trip insurance.

This person shares some example math to prove why her friends shouldn’t refund her.

This person feels bad for OP, but that doesn’t mean she deserves a refund.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

This person can relate to the situation.

This traveler was understandably heartbroken, but the Airbnb and other shared expenses still had to be paid after the last-minute cancellation.

Commenters judged them wrong for expecting friends to absorb the loss, though politely asking about any recoverable money would have been reasonable.

Not using the bed did not make the booking disappear from the bill.