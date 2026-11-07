She’s Torn Over Kicking Out Her Dad, Because He Refuses To Find Work And She Doesn’t Want Him Homeless

Imagine having a parent who suffers from depression and feels too depressed to look for a job. Would you let your parent live with you as long as necessary, or would you want them out of your house?

In this story, one woman is in this situation with her dad. He has been living with her for over a year, and she really wants him to move out. While she doesn’t want him to be homeless, she also doesn’t want him to keep thinking it’s okay to live at her place rent-free.

What should she do? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for mixing my dad out? I am turning 30 this year. My dad has been living on my couch for the last year and a half because he is unemployed and dealing with depression. He has been unemployed for quite a few a years now. The o moo net dried up and he’s been living In my 1br with me since (1.5 years). During this time he has been telling me he’s looking for a job, but is also writing a book. At this point I believe he spends about 90% of his time just working on his book, and isn’t looking for a job at all.

She really wants him to look for a job.

He has recently come to me talking about how much worse his depression is, and he can’t look for a job at all, but working on the book is the only thing that brings him joy. I talked to him tonight about putting the book to the side for a bit and let’s focus on finding a job 100%. And he said he’ll take that under advisement. I know he’s talked to my brother before in which he alluded to how he thinks he’s going to end up on the streets. I think he’s just waiting until that happens and doesn’t really care.

Now, her mental health is suffering.

I feel extremely trapped. I haven’t slept in a couple months. I’m starting to get panic attacks. I can’t move ahead in my life and in my relationship until this is resolved. When I told him this he said pretty much “I’m not holding you back from any of that.” He doesn’t see how he is. I feel trapped. I feel like the only way to get him back on his feet is by telling him he has to go. AITA for kicking him out (with as much notice as I can)

I know she doesn’t want to see her dad on the streets, but he shouldn’t be mooching off of her indefinitely. Could he see a therapist or get some medication to help with his depression?

Let’s see what Reddit recommends.

This person wishes her luck.

Another person comments on homelessness.

This person knows what needs to happen first.

This person has a good question.

While she wouldn’t really be in the wrong for kicking her dad out, she could try giving him an ultimatum first. I’d set a rule that he has to see a therapist and be willing to take medication for his depression in order to continue to live there. Perhaps those things would help him be more willing to look for a job.

She definitely can’t continue to live like this.

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