Someone Kept Leaving Dog Poop Bags Around. She Set a Trap, Confronted the Suspect, and the Shame Made Him Stop

I’m probably not the only wonder who sees dog crap and wonders who left it, when and why they feel okay about it.

Read this story if you also watch people to make sure they pick up after their dogs. You’ll love it.

Let me get that for you I take a walk at a local park almost every day. Yesterday I was there a little early and as I was leaving my car I noticed a car pull into the lot and a man with 2 little dogs hop out. He has a couple of bright green poop bags in his hand. Cool he picks up after this dogs.

But he might not be so wholesome after all. I’ve made comments to dog owners like this.

Well yes he does, but since I walk in the park all the time I know that someone with bright green poop bags picks up after their dog and throws the bags into the grass at the end of the walking loop. Trash can is about 12 ft away but nope throws it into the grass instead. I pick them up to dispose of when I have time. So now I have a petty side quest on my walk.

She may be my hero for this incredible detective/police work. Some people shouldn’t have dogs.

I reached into my car, pulled out a grocery bag, walked the straight to the end of the loop, put all the filled bright green bags into the grocery bag, walked to his car and put all the bags on the hood of his car. Then I threw out the grocery bag and took my walk hitting the end of the loop right after his dogs had pooped and he was looking around to see if anyone was there to watch him throw the bags into the grass. I stopped and fiddled with my phone for a while.

I’m not sure why I found her victory so satisfying. I guess because I walk dogs and hate having to dodge dog crap.

He must have thought I wasn’t paying attention because he tossed them into the grass. As he was walking away I said “So gross. Let me get that for you and throw it into the trash can that’s 12 ft away. So gross and lazy.” He scurried away pretty quickly. By the time I got back to the parking lot his car was gone and all the filled bags that had been on his hood were in the trash can where I had thrown my grocery bag. Revenge? Maybe. Petty? Oh yes it was.

Here is what folks are talking about.

I think it’s mostly laziness and also snobbery about having to carry it. Word would get around my neighborhood thanks to my fellow dog parents and me.

Same! Fortunately I don’t see it often. I think people know they wouldn’t get away with it for long in my area.

I don’t know about steaming, but you do you!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

Sounds like someone needs a hobby. Unless this is their hobby.

This isn’t beautiful. It’s glorious. (Bows in appreciation and admiration)

Dog owner traps her suspect of the stray poop bags she finds every time she’s in the park and celebrates her victory.

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