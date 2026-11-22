A Woman Had Enough of Her Husband’s Friend’s Disrespectful Behavior—So She Kicked Him Out Even Though He Had Nowhere Else to Go

When are people gonna learn…?

You’d think that pretty much everyone would know that you should be on their best behavior when they’re a guest in someone’s home…

But some folks can be straight-up jerks!

Which is why the woman who wrote today’s story wasn’t playing around with her husband’s best friend who has been living with them.

Check out why she decided to kick this fella to the curb!

AITA for kicking my husband’s best friend out of the house with nowhere to stay? “My husband has a best friend since college that I never really vibed with. Let’s call him Tod. I’ve never liked the way he talks to me. My husband says that it’s because he’s on the spectrum but I don’t think that’s what it is. He’s not just blunt, he’s straight up condescending. Tod lives out of state but came here for their friend group’s stag party and wedding. Tod asked my husband if he could stay with us for a week and drive together to the wedding venue about two hrs away the day before the wedding.

Ugh…

I told my husband I don’t feel comfortable with him in the house but my husband said Tod isn’t doing well financially and that he’d keep him “in line,” so I said okay. Tod arrived yesterday, and at first it was okay but then he started getting all condescending with me. I made meatloaf, veggie casserole, and some salad for dinner last night and according to Tod those three things don’t really go together and it would’ve been better if I’d just roasted the veggies.

No kidding!

I didn’t say anything, but I thought it was pretty freaking disrespectful to make comments when someone made you a full meal and staying at their house for free, but again, Tod is on the spectrum according to everyone but Tod so I let it go. Then he started calling me “hon” when trying to mansplain something to me. “Umm, hon, that’s not how you’re supposed to do blah blah.” I’ve told him MULTIPLE times not to call me hon and to keep his opinions to himself, he just laughs it off like I’m an idiot.

Her husband sounds like a moron…

I don’t like it and I think it’s disrespectful and misogynistic. My husband keeps saying Tod is just like that and he’s calling me hon to try to be nice. The last straw for me was when I told him to stop calling me hon once again. Then he had to go on a 15 minute rant about how that shouldn’t bother me because he knows about my culture because his girlfriend is from the same country as me and people in my country call his girlfriend “endearing” names all the time and that’s the culture there. Therefore, it’s okay for him to keep calling me “hon” and I should like it, then he asked me if I’m becoming too American and if I’m forgetting my culture with a disapproving look on his face. I told him to please pack up his stuff and leave my house. My husband tried to intervene and said Tod has nowhere to stay. They were both saying he wasn’t being disrespectful, and I was misunderstanding his intentions, but I’ve had it.

She put her foot down…

I told my husband either Tod leaves or I’m going to a hotel room for the week with our son, and he can think about where our marriage is going to be, and that he can marry Tod for all I care. So Tod left but my husband is telling me I’m an awful person, our mutual friends have been texting me about how I shouldn’t have done that and to not take Tod seriously. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

And this person shared their thoughts.

What a jerk!

He definitely had it coming.

No doubt about it, he was very disrespectful.

She did nothing wrong by kicking this guy to the curb!