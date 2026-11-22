Woman Finally Confronts Her Sister-In-Law For Refusing To Acknowledge Her Daughter Because She Can’t Have Children

It’s so strange how certain people get all bent out of shape about kids that don’t belong to them.

Yes, I’m aware that some folks are jealous, but it’s probably a good idea to keep that to yourself if that’s in your wheelhouse.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she’s had enough of her sister-in-law’s attitude toward her child and she decided to call her out about it.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for telling my sister-in-law to leave the group chat if she can’t handle seeing pictures of my kid. “This has been going on for like 5 years and I feel like a jerk. My SIL has been struggling with infertility. Before people get on me for saying she struggles with infertility, she has an actual diagnosis. She’s known for a long time that having kids naturally would be difficult. I believe she found out in high school or college. My brother has been tested and doesn’t have this issue.

How sad…

She is married to my brother and they both want children. Unfortunately it has not happened. Around 3 years ago she had a miscarriage around 4 months in. This has been very hard for her. The issue is that she doesn’t want to see anything related to kids. I understand why, but it can be frustrating.

But this is weird…

For example, she thought it was cruel of me to post photos of my newborn daughter in the family group chat. I told her I would be more mindful because, at the time, she had just experienced a miscarriage around the same time my daughter was born. My daughter is the only kid in the family so far. At family events she ignores my kid. My brother says she just can’t since it is a painful reminder, she is being a jerk about it. If I walk over with my daughter she will straight up walk away. She refused to go to any of my kid’s milestones, so for her birthday my brother came and she didn’t come. She asked me last year if I could not bring my daughter to Christmas.

What is the deal…?

I talked to her once about this, because she is kinda treating my kid like the plague. She ended up crying and my brother was mad at me. I have talked to my brother more times then I can count and it comes down to she is having a hard time. It’s fall, people have been doing fall activities this whole month. Yesterday people in the family group chats were giving pictures of what they did. Like pictures of apple picking, pumpkin carving and so on. Everyone was doing it. My sister in law and my brother had pictures sent pictures when they went to a local farm. I sent a three picture of my family and I at a pumpkin patch. My daughter was in the pictures.

This is ridiculous…

I got a call from my SIL asking not to post picture of my kid in the family group chat. I had enough and told her no. That if she has too much trouble seeing picture of my kid then she can leave the family group chat. She hung up and my brother is mad at me. He told me I made her cry and I told him that isn’t my problem.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person said she’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

And this individual agreed.

You can’t blame her for feeling this way…

This is a lot to deal with.

And it’s pretty darn rude!

Her sister-in-law has some pretty serious issues…