Homeowner Hires A Friend To Do A Construction Project, But They Disagree About What’s A Fair Rate For The Job

If you ever hire anyone to do anything, make sure you agree on the rate before the person you hire starts working. On the flip side of that, if someone hires you for a job, make sure you don’t start working until you agree on a fair rate.

Otherwise, you’ll end up in a situation like the one we hear about in this story where the person who hired the contractor wants to pay quite a bit less than the contractor expects to be paid.

How do they reach an agreement about a fair rate after the work has already been done?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not paying my nonprofessional contractor what he demands? I hired a contractor without setting a price. It was for re-insulating the underside of my trailer home. When the job was over, the contractor asked what I what I wanted to pay. I toned him that I generally pay $12 an hour but I wanted to pay more because it was cold out. It came out to about $200 He told me he expected $1,300.

Here’s some more context about his work and where he came up with that rate.

He isn’t a professional he was someone I knew from school who was driving by the other day and offered his help. It took him a crazy long time to actually finish the job, but his work looks solid He got his price from the internet where it says that the cost ranges from $.64 to $1.-something per square foot.

And here’s some more context about the neighborhood and where OP came up with the lower rate.

I live in an economically depressed area where those costs aren’t what I’m used to, so I asked on the local Facebook marketplace page for quotes and the quotes ranged from $200-300 or $12 per hour. I am willing to pay him double the local rate (2.5 X times the $12 per hour totaling to $480). AITA for not paying him his asking price?

The problem here is that they should’ve discussed the rate before he started working. Now, how do they reach an agreement? What actually is a fair rate?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks OP’s suggested rate is reasonable.

Another person thinks OP’s suggested rate is awfully low.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

This person thinks they both really messed up.

The rate really needed to be discussed ahead of time. Hopefully, this is a learning experience for both of them, and hopefully they can reach a compromise where neither one of them feels like they’re getting ripped off.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well. Read Story →