Deli Employee At A Grocery Store Only Works Overtime In Other Departments, But Her Boss Wishes She’d Work Overtime In The Deli

Imagine working in a grocery store. There are different departments, but you have a specific department that you work in.

If you had the opportunity to work overtime, would you prefer to work overtime in your regular department, or would you prefer to work in a different department?

In this story, one deli employee at grocery store is in this exact situation. She never works overtime in the deli, and she’s wondering if that’s a problem.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA because I only pick up overtime hours outside of my department I work retail, in a grocery store. I’ve been there about a year if it matters. There’s been some overtime available because sales are up. I only do OT if 1)I want to/need money and 2) I can pick up hours in a different department. I HATE my “home department ” I don’t like my department manager or most of the people in the department, the job is boring, and it’s just bleh.

She doesn’t work a lot of overtime.

It’s not like I pick up overtime constantly just every once in a while I’ll go to the store manager and ask if they need help the next day. So usually I’ll help out in grocery and stock if I come in on my day off. If the only department they need help in is deli (my department) then I don’t come in at all and keep my day off.

The store manager gave her a choice.

Well yesterday I came in and was stocking shelves. Store manager came up to me and asked if I’d mind going over to Deli, but said that it was up to me since I came in on my day off. I said “nah, I’d rather keep doing this”. He said ok and walked away.

Her boss seems pretty annoyed with her.

Today I came in to work, my boss keeps making passive aggressive comments. “We’re behind today because of a call in yesterday, and even though someone was already here they couldn’t come over and help” or “yea I guess some people don’t like this department so they didn’t want to give up stocking to help out” “I thought we were all a team but apparently not”. Yes this is part of the reason I dislike her. I know it’s not my fault they’re behind, but AITA for only coming in if I don’t have to work in my department and sticking by that.

OP didn’t have to come in to work overtime at all. The store manager could’ve told her they really needed her in the deli if it was that important, but he let her choose. OP’s boss may be annoyed that they’re behind, but it’s definitely not OP’s fault, and I don’t see a problem with wanting to add some variety by only working overtime in other departments.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This isn’t a bad idea.

Another person thinks the manager needs to be reported to HR.

This is a good point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Here’s another suggestion.

She really should report her manager. The comments were pretty annoying. I can see why she doesn’t like working in that department with that manager. Asking to switch to a different department could make her work day better.

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