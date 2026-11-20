A Teenage Girl Cooked Herself Dinner—So When She Finally Sat Down to Eat, Her Dad Demanded She Cook for Him Too

When I was growing up, and now, in my current family, usually but not always we all eat together and eat pretty much the same thing. Someone or multiple people cook dinner, and then we sit down to eat.

But not all families are like that. In some families, everyone simply gets their own food.

In this story, one teenage girl cooks for herself a lot. The keyword here is that she cooks for herself. Her dad seems to think she should be cooking for him too, and this really annoys her.

Should she cook for her dad too, or is it okay to refuse? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my dad no? I (F14) have a decent relationship with my dad (M48) except for when I’ll be making myself a meal. He’ll come inside after listening to his podcast on the porch most cases, and then look at me eating and say, “Oh cool, get me one too” or “Make me some”, etc. This happens a lot when he’s home, and it’s always in a condescending tone too.

This time, she refused.

Tonight, I was making breakfast for dinner and made protein pancakes for myself, and was done with the dishes which he watched me do, and while eating again he said, “You made pancakes? I’ll take some.” And in all fairness he said it as per usual in a quick/sharp tone. I had enough of the comments, deciding to express how I felt admittedly in a equally snarky way so I replied, “No, I just did the dishes and I’m not your waitress or chef.” He immediately got irritated, complaining about how I should’ve been more considerate, before my mom chimed in saying “you didn’t even say please, and you were being rude.” But I don’t know if my comment was too much, so, AITA?

Unless she’s cooking dinner for the entire family, she shouldn’t be expected to make her dad dinner after she has already finished cooking and is currently eating. However, knowing what her dad is like, whenever she’s cooking, she could tell her dad ahead of time and ask if he wants some too, or she could simply make extra if she wants to be nice and share.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Her mom is on her side.

Another person points out two reasons it was okay to refuse to make pancakes for her dad.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

This person would’ve been snarkier.

But one person thinks she should’ve been nicer about it.

She is not responsible for cooking for her dad. If her dad wants some of what she’s cooking, he needs to ask not demand and while she’s still cooking not after she’s done.

I’m glad her mom stood up for her.

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