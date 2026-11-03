Teen Moves To A New City And Expects To Keep Attending His Old School, But Throws A Tantrum When His Parents Say No

Changing schools is a huge adjustment, especially during high school where kids often have their routines and friends in place.

What would you do if your parents moved you to a new home in a different city, but you thought that you would be able to commute to your old school still, but then they told you that you couldn’t?

That is what happened to the student in this story, and he got very upset and threw a tantrum. The parents also got upset, so now he is wondering if he overreacted.

It does seem that he likely overreacted, but that his parents handled it poorly too. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for making my parents and sister cry over my school changes I’m a 16M entering sixth form in the UK, which I believe to be the equivalent of high school in the us.

Changing schools can be very difficult.

Anyhow, me and my immediate family have moved away from London, where I’ve lived my life in, to Hertfordshire, a region above it. I’ve been vocal about wanting to stay at my current school, albeit being a long trek, as my father still works in the same area as it and I have all my social life there.

This should have all been discussed well in advance.

However, my parents changed my school without my knowledge and I really thought I was able to go to my old school until this morning when the reality truly hit. So, I’ve been placed between a rock and a hard place. a whole fight broke out about me being an idiot and them being idiots too etc, but in Spanish and way more vulgar language.

The parents likely took this into account when switching schools.

It ended with my dad and sister going work and me and mother just sitting in my room crying. Pretty much I’m being spoiled by wanting to stay at my former school, since I’ve grown used to the more ghetto community and the heavy immigrant population of where I study.

Have his parents not even bought him the uniform he will need?

This is a big change from the very stern change to the mostly quiet and white neighborhood I live in now (with a fair amount of restore/reform voters.) Anyways, am I in the wrong for doing this? I also have like no new or suit like attire, which is the dress code, as I’ve been stacking up on jeans, hoodies etc.

He wants to get some outside perspective.

Honest opinions since I still feel bad, so any more bad comments won’t be as bad, and good ones would lighten the mood. AITA?

At the end of the day, where he goes to school is really up to his parents. That being said, it sounds like they have handled this whole situation poorly.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about what happened.

Here is someone who also went to school in the UK.

This person says the parents need to do better.

The parents are really dropping the ball here.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

Commuting like this would get old quickly.

He can stay in touch with his friends.

Traveling to another city for school sounds good, until you have to do it every day.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed. Read Story →