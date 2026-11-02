Woman Asks Guests To Wear Black For Her Dog’s Birthday, But Her Boyfriend’s Friend Shows Up In White And Mocks Her For Months

You don’t have to understand why something matters to someone to show a little respect.

For one woman, a birthday party for her dog has turned into months of rude comments from her boyfriend’s friend.

Every year, she asks guests to wear black to match her dog, but this time, the friend and his daughter showed up wearing all white.

She was surprised, and rather than leave it at that, he spent the evening making fun of her reaction.

But the comments didn’t stop after the party, and months later, her boyfriend is still defending his friend while she’s tired of being the joke.

Read on to see exactly what’s been going on.

AITA for being offended by someone not following the dress code for my dog’s birthday party? My dog turned 15 recently. I got him right out of high school, and anyone who knows me knows he is one of the most important things in my life. He was there when my boyfriend and I broke up, when I was homeless, when I moved to NJ from OR, and when I moved back (driving both ways). None of that really matters when it comes to this. I love him, sure, but I don’t expect that to be important to anyone else.

She made the dress code clear before the party.

The important part is that I have a yearly tradition of having a party for my dog. He kinda hates everyone, so the parties are more for appreciation of him than partying with him. That being said, I only have one rule. The dress code is all black. He is a Schipperke (pitch-black puppy), so it is fun for everyone to dress like him. There have been a few times when people have not worn all black, usually because they came over directly from work, but it was never malicious. That brings us to this summer. I invited one of my boyfriend’s friends because I didn’t want him to be alone and overwhelmed by the 12 friends of mine who would be there. I told him the only thing that mattered was that he wear all black.

When the friend arrived, he wore the opposite.

He and his daughter showed up wearing all white. I was a bit shocked when he showed up and was confused, but he spent the night making fun of me for having any reaction to what they wore. Since then, he keeps making comments about how I am crazy and overreacting for caring about them “dressing wrong.” He invited us to his daughter’s birthday a few weeks ago and privately texted my boyfriend, “Don’t worry, there isn’t a dress code.”

Now, things are more awkward than they’ve ever been.

It came to a head tonight at dinner when he was continuously making rude remarks at my expense. On top of this, he has been making it overwhelmingly clear to my boyfriend that he does not like me. My boyfriend keeps defending him, and it has turned into an ongoing problem in our personal relationship. Everyone has been telling me I am crazy and overreacting about him wearing the wrong color to a dog’s birthday, but that is not what I care about. He wasn’t forced to come over. It was a dog’s birthday. It’s not that serious. The dress code was clear, but also not that serious. Him going out of his way to do the opposite of what he knew was important to me, then making fun of me for months, is what feels difficult for me. AITA?

Yikes! That’s no way for a boyfriend to act.

Let’s check out what thoughts the folks over at Reddit have about it.

Here’s someone who changed their mind after hearing the story.

That’s just what it’s about.

Yet another reader who was going another way with it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

Yikes. This is hard to accept, but it may be true.

Her boyfriend and his friend need to grow up.

It may have been just a dog’s birthday party to them, but it meant something to her, and making fun of her for months is so unnecessary.

What’s worse is that her boyfriend keeps defending his friend instead of telling him to stop, which makes it hard not to wonder if he even likes her.

She needs to have a serious conversation with him, because she shouldn’t have to beg her own boyfriend to stand up for her.

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