Woman Finds Her Sister And Her Friends Have Trashed Their Shared Apartment, So She Gives Her An Ultimatum: Pay For The Damage Or Move Out

Letting family stay with you is generous, but some people end up treating your home like their own personal venue.

One woman had been hosting her younger sister for some time, and a weekend trip seemed like a perfect chance to let her apartment-sit.

But instead of being responsible, her sister invited dozens of people over, and the aftermath was almost impossible to believe. There were stains, scuffed walls, ruined belongings, and even missing makeup.

The sister shrugged it off as nothing, which left the woman furious.

So she gave a firm ultimatum: Either chip in for the repairs or head back to their parents’ house. The family has been divided ever since.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for giving my younger sister an ultimatum… My younger sister (F20) has been staying with me (F25) for a while. Recently, I had to leave town for a weekend trip, and I left her alone to apartment-sit for me.

Soon she learned her sister wasn’t a trustworthy steward of her space.

When I came back, I discovered that she had hosted a party with dozens of people. My apartment was absolutely trashed. The walls were marked, my couch had God knows what spilled on it, personal belongings were ruined, and some of the girls she’d had over helped themselves to my makeup.

So she asks her sister what on earth happened, but her sister didn’t seem remorseful at all.

When I confronted her about it, she just brushed it off and acted like it was “not a big deal.” Because of her reaction and the extent of the damage, I gave her an ultimatum.

She decided it was time to snap her sister out of whatever alternate universe she was living in.

She either HELPS pay for the repairs, cleaning, and damages she caused (not expecting her to pay it all) or she needs to pack up her stuff and head back to live with our parents. Now my parents are furious with me. They’re saying I’m being way too harsh on her.

Sounds like these parents only bothered parenting one of their children.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user isn’t sure what’s worse: the careless partying or the blatant gaslighting.

The parents seem to have a lot to say about this matter. Why not get them involved in earnest?

There’s a clear reason why her parents are meddling, according to this commenter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

Sometimes a firm ultimatum is the only way to get through to people.

The owner of the apartment did everything right and is being scolded for it. She opened her home to her sister, trusted her with the keys, and came back to marked walls, a ruined couch, and a missing makeup collection.

The worst part was that a shrug was all she got by way of an apology.

Her ultimatum wasn’t harsh, it was exactly the wake-up call her selfish sister needed. A sister who thinks a party with dozens of guests is “nothing” won’t respond to a gentle talk.

Pay for the mess or get out.

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