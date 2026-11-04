November 4, 2026 at 2:10 pm

Woman Finds Her Sister And Her Friends Have Trashed Their Shared Apartment, So She Gives Her An Ultimatum: Pay For The Damage Or Move Out

by Benjamin Cottrell

lowlight image of messy kitchen

Pexels/Reddit

Letting family stay with you is generous, but some people end up treating your home like their own personal venue.

One woman had been hosting her younger sister for some time, and a weekend trip seemed like a perfect chance to let her apartment-sit.

But instead of being responsible, her sister invited dozens of people over, and the aftermath was almost impossible to believe. There were stains, scuffed walls, ruined belongings, and even missing makeup.

The sister shrugged it off as nothing, which left the woman furious.

So she gave a firm ultimatum: Either chip in for the repairs or head back to their parents’ house. The family has been divided ever since.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for giving my younger sister an ultimatum…

My younger sister (F20) has been staying with me (F25) for a while.

Recently, I had to leave town for a weekend trip, and I left her alone to apartment-sit for me.

Soon she learned her sister wasn’t a trustworthy steward of her space.

When I came back, I discovered that she had hosted a party with dozens of people.

My apartment was absolutely trashed. The walls were marked, my couch had God knows what spilled on it, personal belongings were ruined, and some of the girls she’d had over helped themselves to my makeup.

So she asks her sister what on earth happened, but her sister didn’t seem remorseful at all.

When I confronted her about it, she just brushed it off and acted like it was “not a big deal.”

Because of her reaction and the extent of the damage, I gave her an ultimatum.

She decided it was time to snap her sister out of whatever alternate universe she was living in.

She either HELPS pay for the repairs, cleaning, and damages she caused (not expecting her to pay it all) or she needs to pack up her stuff and head back to live with our parents.

Now my parents are furious with me. They’re saying I’m being way too harsh on her.

Sounds like these parents only bothered parenting one of their children.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user isn’t sure what’s worse: the careless partying or the blatant gaslighting.

Screenshot 2026 11 03 at 11.46.13 AM Woman Finds Her Sister And Her Friends Have Trashed Their Shared Apartment, So She Gives Her An Ultimatum: Pay For The Damage Or Move Out

The parents seem to have a lot to say about this matter. Why not get them involved in earnest?

Screenshot 2026 11 03 at 11.46.25 AM Woman Finds Her Sister And Her Friends Have Trashed Their Shared Apartment, So She Gives Her An Ultimatum: Pay For The Damage Or Move Out

There’s a clear reason why her parents are meddling, according to this commenter.

Screenshot 2026 11 03 at 11.46.35 AM Woman Finds Her Sister And Her Friends Have Trashed Their Shared Apartment, So She Gives Her An Ultimatum: Pay For The Damage Or Move Out

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

Sometimes a firm ultimatum is the only way to get through to people.

Screenshot 2026 11 03 at 11.46.43 AM Woman Finds Her Sister And Her Friends Have Trashed Their Shared Apartment, So She Gives Her An Ultimatum: Pay For The Damage Or Move Out

The owner of the apartment did everything right and is being scolded for it. She opened her home to her sister, trusted her with the keys, and came back to marked walls, a ruined couch, and a missing makeup collection.

The worst part was that a shrug was all she got by way of an apology.

Her ultimatum wasn’t harsh, it was exactly the wake-up call her selfish sister needed. A sister who thinks a party with dozens of guests is “nothing” won’t respond to a gentle talk.

Pay for the mess or get out.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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