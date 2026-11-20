Woman Is Annoyed With A Flaky Contractor, But She’s Wondering If It Was Wrong Not To Offer Him Water

Imagine hiring a contractor to do a job, there’s a problem with it, and you have quite a time getting ahold of him and getting him to commit to coming back to fix the problem.

Would you offer the contractor water when he was at your house?

That’s the question the woman in this story is grappling with. She didn’t offer the contractor water, and she’s wondering if that makes her a bad person.

Personally, I think the contractor is the bad person. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for not offering hospitality to the contractor? I hired a contractor to install a system in my home. During the first heatwave, it broke down and started leaking due to poor installation. I reached out, but he was flaky—said he’d come in two days, then ghosted me. I waited at home all day, and he never showed.

This guy really does seem flaky.

I kept following up, stayed polite, said I understood it was a busy time, and just asked for a firm appointment. I even sent videos of the issue to help him avoid unnecessary trips (we live a bit out of the way). A simple reschedule message would’ve been fine. Instead, silence. When he finally came, he said the fix would take 30 minutes—but didn’t bring the right materials, even though I had described the issue clearly. He had to return the next day with a coworker.

OP tried to give them space.

At first, I stayed nearby, but they seemed annoyed, so I gave them space. Since the system was installed before the walls were painted, some new work exposed an old patch. I asked if he could touch it up—I had paint and a brush ready—but he refused. I asked if I could just use his ladder to do it myself. He agreed, so I quickly painted while he worked outside.

She overheard the contractor talking.

While I was painting, I overheard him loudly tell his coworker my partner was “a freaking lazy guy”—I guess because my partner didn’t offer help. My partner didn’t hear, but I did. I was annoyed, but stayed cool. After they finished, I pointed out two things: the system wasn’t sitting flush, and a side cover was missing. He brushed both off and said it wouldn’t affect performance. Then he suddenly called me “picky,” asked if I was a first-time homeowner, and said he’d never come back—even though we’re under warranty. He ended with a sarcastic “Thanks for the hospitality,” clearly upset I hadn’t offered water.

She defends her decision.

I usually do offer water to professionals who are respectful. But after being ghosted, insulted, and left with a sloppy job, I honestly didn’t feel like it. AITA for not offering hospitality to someone who made me uncomfortable and acted unprofessionally in my home? Also is it not acceptable to ask contractors questions?

Why would she assume she should offer him water? He should bring his own water. He’s there to fix a problem. It’s not a social visit.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person would report the contractor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Here’s another vote for negative reviews.

But this person thinks water would’ve been reasonable.

Yikes! She doesn’t owe the contractor anything. It’s not like he asked for water. That may not have been what he was referring to at all. He may have just been being rude. He seems like a pretty rude, flaky, patronizing guy. I definitely think she should report him and write honest reviews to warn anyone else who might consider hiring him.

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