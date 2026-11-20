Woman Feels Creeped Out By A Coworker’s Apparent Crush On Her, So She Reports His Behavior To Their Supervisor

Imagine befriending a coworker who doesn’t seem to have any friends at work. What would you do if that coworker asked you out on a date but you weren’t interested? What would you do if they kept asking you out and telling you how much he loves you?

Yikes! Some people really can’t take a hint!

In this story, one woman is dealing with a creepy coworker. She didn’t realize he was creepy right away even though all of her coworkers thought he was creepy. Eventually, her creep radar went off, but she’s not sure she handled the situation well or not.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for reporting a coworker to my supervisor without speaking to them first? Okay just a disclaimer, I am fully aware I have problems setting boundaries as I have had many problems surrounding this. I recently started a new job and have a coworker, let’s call him A. Since I started working here, I realised nobody really talks to A and everybody sees him as creepy or weird. I have a soft spot for persons I believe are “left out” and A sits very close to me so I’ve always been friendly towards him.

I can see why everyone thinks A is creepy.

Since my first week, A expressed his interest in me and I politely declined by lying and saying I was in a relationship, I didn’t want to hurt his feelings (see disclaimer). I was still friendly towards him and I thought everything was strictly friendly. Well first A invited me to a very intimate event of his, which I did not attend. He then expressed his interest in us going somewhere alone, which honestly sounded like a date to me, so I again declined.

She finally realized he’s creepy.

Recently he again told me he likes me and I told him again I wasn’t interested. I thought that would’ve been the end of it, but the next day he showed me a poem he wrote for me basically calling me his soulmate and expressing his love for me. This really creeped me out and while I did not openly express my discomfort to him in the moment (I was shocked ), I talked to my supervisor about it.

She’s not sure talking to her supervisor was the right thing to do.

My supervisor took it really seriously and escalated the issue, which resulted in A getting called to a meeting with HR. A hasn’t spoken to me since. The conflict is that some of my friends are saying I should have expressed my discomfort to him first before going to my supervisor because maybe he didn’t know I was uncomfortable. I can 100% understand that but I was honestly just shocked and very creeped out. So as the title suggests, AITA for the manner in which I handled the situation?

It’s nice that she wants to be nice to people other people don’t seem to like, but sometimes there are really good reasons why nobody wants to hang out with someone. A is creepy. I think it’s a good thing she told her supervisor.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks HR needs to handle this.

She did confront him first!

Another person points out that she said “no.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

Nobody thinks she did anything wrong.

She did the right thing. She tried to be nice, but he was being creepy. She said, “no,” but he keep pestering her.

There’s a reason everyone thinks he’s a creep. Now, she knows he’s a creep.

It’s a good thing she told on him. Maybe some consequences will do him good.

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