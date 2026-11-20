Homeowner Is Frustrated About Having To Share Her Deck With A Renter, So She’s Considering Reporting Him To The HOA

Imagine living in an HOA and owning your own home, but there’s one area that’s shared with a neighbor who is renting his home. This area is an outdoor deck.

What would you do if the neighbor kept leaving furniture that looks like trash on your shared deck?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and she’s thinking about reporting the neighbor to the HOA, but she’s not sure if that’s the right thing to do.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA If I report my neighbor to the HOA So I have a neighbor across from me who rents, and I am a homeowner. We share a deck. On the deck I have a planter shelf, and a bistro table. Both of which are allowed by the Home Owner’s Association because they are outdoor furniture. My neighbor moved in, about 5 months ago, and is a little annoying, but generally friendly. He asks for help a lot, and to borrow stuff, but he always gives it back which is great. Once he left a water bottle filled with something? on my planter shelf which weirded me out because he had to walk across the deck and stand in front of my door to put it there even though the stairs to get down are right next to his door, but he owned up to it so it seemed harmless…. Just weird

But then there was a chair….

The issue is the deck. So a few months ago he brought this broken cushioned chair on the deck. It had grass all over it and he put it on my side of the deck. He told us that he was going to clean it, and then bring it inside. Cool, that’s fine.

Actually, it’s not fine at all.

Except he never cleaned it or brought it inside.

Weeks go by, it was in the way of me getting to the door I moved it over to his side where it wouldn’t be in the way of walking to my door. He FLIPS and goes off, yelling at my SO saying it was petty and if we had a problem we should have talked to him instead of moving it. He goes on more and says how his stuff is nicer than ours anyway and tells us this drama is insane, all because I moved the chair 3 feet. I then later appologize saying I didn’t mean to offend him I just had guest coming and didn’t want them to have to walk around the chair which was true.

The deck problem continues…

Fast forward to now, the chair is still out and it gets SOAKED every time it rains. I’ve never seen him sit on it and it takes a few days to dry after it rains because it isn’t supposed to get wet. He’s also left sneakers, a lamp, paper towels, etc all out for weeks in the past, but those are gone now. The icing on the cake is he now has the broken cushioned chair AND 4 dining chairs also stacked on our deck in front of HIS door for over a week.

She’s thinking about reporting him.

Or deck is small maybe 7×7 feet. It is an eyesore and degrades my property value. All this goes against the HOA rules as none of the furniture/items are meant to be outside, so I can easily report him. But he’d know it was me. I don’t want to talk to him because I’m afraid he is going to flip out again and I don’t handle being screamed at well, and he is a little intimidating. WIBTA if I report him?

It’s too bad the deck is shared space. That’s the real problem.

Yes, she should report him. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This is good advice.

This person thinks it’s reasonable to contact the HOA.

Another person doesn’t think it would be wrong to report him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

This is pretty crazy!

I think telling the neighbor’s landlord is probably the best next step. The landlord is the one who would get in trouble if they contact the HOA. If they don’t have the landlord’s contact information, then maybe they can get that from the HOA, so they might have to report it to the HOA.

The neighbor’s behavior is unacceptable.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants. Read Story →