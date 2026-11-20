Teenage Boy Hated Sharing A Room With His Stepbrother, So He Told Him To Go Live With His Dad

Imagine growing up in a blended family. If you had to share a room with a step-sibling whom you didn’t get along with very well, how would you handle it?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this exact situation, and he resorted to kicking and yelling. He is a teenager, after all.

However, he thinks his words may have been too harsh.

Should he apologize? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my step brother to go live with his dad and that I don’t want him here? BG:My mom died shortly after I was born so its always been just my dad to look after me. He got remarried when I was 4 to my step mom (I just call her my mom tho) and she had 2 kids of her own 1 boy and 1 girl. Her kids were 7F and 4M at the time, we didn’t have the biggest house so me and my (step) brother have had to share a room since we were both 4. He still sees his dad but he has a rocky relationship with him and its very very rare, and that goes with my sister too both don’t like him that much and see him maybe 3 or 4 times a month.

He really doesn’t seem to like his stepbrother.

Right now we are both 13 and still share a room. I absolutely hate it and we are WAY too different to share a room. I am a very early sleeper and like being in bed around 9 or 10 while he likes to be up around 12 or 1, and I feel like I don’t get the sleep I want unless he’s at his dad’s, doesn’t help that he is stubborn and just tells me to deal with it if I complain and ask for him to at the very least be quiet or turn the light off so I can sleep. He goes through my phone (we aren’t allowed to have passcodes on our phones) and will make fun of me for any girl I text or talk to or anything that is embarrassing.

But it gets worse.

The worst thing he does is smell like garbage constantly. We both play sports but he absolutely refuses to shower until the morning and never does it after so he always smells like BO which stinks up the whole room. All of this piled up has caused us both to fight constantly, and he’s started to get even more aggressive and short tempered with me. I was already cranky and tired cause it was close to 1:30 and he was STILL up and I could hear him while I tried to sleep and he kept telling me to just get over it.

The drama escalated.

We have a bunk bed and he has the top bunk and he wouldn’t stop making noise so (yes I know this was petty and not needed) I started to kick the bottom on his bed to get him to shut up which did nothing but tick him off. He got straight out of his bed and quietly (cause our parents and sister were asleep) started to cuss me out and I just had enough (this is where I might be TA) I said “Then just go live with YOUR freaking dad, cause I don’t want you here.”

The situation is ongoing.

He looked at me for a couple minutes and then grabbed his pillow and blanket and slept on the couch for the night. For the past like 3 days now he’s gone overboard with his temper towards me and the smallest thing I do that annoys him will lead him to yelling at me or trying to start some sort of fight. I guess he told his sister and she said I am WAY out of line and need to apologize. AITA?

I think he needs to talk to his dad and stepmom. They need to lay down the law about showering after sports and about bedtime.

But should he apologize?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks he should talk to his parents.

Another person thinks they both messed up.

This person thinks he went too far.

Here’s another vote for getting their parents involved.

He really needs to talk to his parents. He shouldn’t have to live with a stinky brother who is loud late at night. Maybe their parents could set some rules that would make life better for both of them, like requiring showers at night and setting a specific time that it needs to be quiet. If his brother doesn’t want to go to sleep at that time, he’d have to find something quiet to do. If OP wants to go to sleep before that time, he could try earplugs.

But yes, he should also apologize.

They’re going to need to learn to compromise.

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