Employees Are Expected to Work a Lot of Overtime. One Stopped Because They’re Not Getting Paid for It

Imagine working at a company where there’s too much work to get done in the regular work day. Would you work overtime to get it all done even if you weren’t getting paid extra for the overtime, or would you leave without finishing the work?

In this story, one employee has decided to stop working unpaid overtime, but he feels bad because his coworkers are still working the extra overtime.

Is he doing the right thing, or should he work just as much as his coworkers?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not working overtime while my coworkers do? Due to Covid, our boss has decided to cut our hours in order to save on expenses (in my country you can be ‘temporarily jobless’ so the company doesn’t have to pay you, instead you get a reduced wage from the government). We are a team of 8 people who normally work full time, so 5 days a week. Ever since march, this has been reduced to around 2 days a week. It varies based on workload, but there’s never enough people for the amount of work we have.

There’s too much work to do.

We have flexible hours, so we can choose when we start and when we leave, but at the end of the month, we have to have worked a certain amount of hours. For the past few months, me and my coworkers have been working overtime in order to try and get all the work done. This means we have been doing hours of free labour, because at the end of the month, we lose the hours we worked overtime.

OP started doing things differently.

This month, I stopped doing this. The way I see it, our bosses won’t give us more hours as long as the work gets done for free, and I know my coworkers agree, except they’re still doing it. I’m starting to feel guilty that I show up for work when they’re already there, and leave before them, even though I am working as much as I should… Am I a jerk for letting my coworkers do all the work?

Honestly, all the coworkers should do what OP’s doing. Then, the company would either have to pay them in order to get them to work the extra overtime or hire someone else.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks OP is doing the right thing.

Another person knows the bosses are the problem.

This person has a question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

Here’s how it works in France.

The problem is that the other coworkers are continuing to work for free. They all need to refuse to work overtime for free. Then, the boss would have to pay them.

No, OP is not doing anything wrong, but nothing will change until the other coworkers follow OP’s lead.

Nobody should work for free.

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