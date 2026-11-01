Woman Is Running Out Of Time To Catch Her Train, But Another Customer Refuses To Let Her Skip The Line Until The Cashier Steps In

There’s nothing wrong with asking for a little help when things don’t go as planned.

But one woman found herself dealing with an argument after asking to go ahead in line at a train station.

Normally she probably wouldn’t have bothered, but her taxi had arrived late, and with the ticket machine broken, she had just five minutes to buy her ticket before the train left.

Luckily, the woman in front agreed, but another woman complained that she should’ve planned better and wouldn’t listen when she explained the delay.

Then, while the woman was still arguing, the cashier asked who needed to catch the departing train and called her to the front.

Read on to see how the story played out.

Justice served by the cashier. I’m currently hospitalized for health reasons I’m not discussing here. The facility I live in allows me to leave during weekends and a little during holidays so I can see my family. This weekend is one of those—I was allowed to leave early this morning because today is a holiday in my country. A taxi brings me and the few others also leaving at the same time to the train station, where I would purchase my ticket. But the taxi left very late, and I had barely any time to purchase my ticket.

Given her issues, she asked the lady in front of her for a favor.

Problem No. 1 as I arrive: The vending machine for train tickets is broken. Problem No. 2: As a result, there are about 4 or 5 people in line to buy their tickets, only one cashier at the register, and my train is leaving in 5 minutes. After hesitating a bit and inwardly cursing the taxi driver, I ask the older lady in front of me if I could cut in front of her because I really need my ticket right now. She’s nice and agrees immediately—but the lady next to her, whom I first mistook for her daughter, immediately throws a fit.

Apparently, this woman left a small child in the car.

She starts rambling about how she’s “been here for a LONG time” (this is a Friday morning in the small, never-busy train station of a tiny town. It can’t have been that long) and it’s “unfair” if I get to go first because I “should have gotten there sooner!” I try to explain that my driver was late and I have no control over this, yet she continues. “I’m in a hurry too!” she says. “Well, my train isn’t leaving, but I left my 3-month-old daughter in the car!” Wait, you left a SMALL BABY alone in the car, in the sun and heat? I was just about ready to smack this *****.

Suddenly, the cashier jumped in the conversation.

Then, the cashier in the front calls, “Is anyone taking the train leaving at 11:28?” I say, “Yes, I am.” The cashier: “Okay, come in front of the line and buy your ticket.” I happily cut in front of the ****** lady as she starts making a scene about how unfair it is and how I should have planned ahead. The cashier is clearly done with this and answers with minimal attention. When I left with my ticket, I gave her a triumphant look. She looked very unhappy.

Yikes! There’s a lot to unpack here.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit had to say about it.

This would’ve made the lady quiet down real quick.

Here’s someone who would’ve handled it differently.

Let’s hope so.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.

This must’ve made for a very long and stressful day.

Leaving a three-month-old alone in a hot car is just crazy.

And the fact that she stood there arguing instead of going back for her baby makes it even worse.

If she needed a ticket, she should’ve brought her daughter inside and waited like everyone else.

Next time, she needs to worry less about who goes first and more about keeping her child safe.

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