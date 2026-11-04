Woman Thinks She’s Protecting Her Husband From A Scam, But The Suspicious Text Turns Out To Be A Legitimate Job Offer

Automation can transform a business by directly increasing profits or making processes more efficient and less wasteful.

Do you think that’s what the business in this story thought would happen?

Unfortunately, A.I. often does none of that. Read and decide if it because of how the technology is used or because companies use it at all.

Unprompted Job Text that was very unprofessional. My husband received some very weird texts greeting him with, “I need to talk to you. Let’s discuss please, do you have time?”

Alarm bells rang for him and I would absolutely also look up the sender and contact them.

It seemed 100% like a scam to me (former bank fraud assistant.) So I helped him find the website of the company and wrote to HR.

The explanation was surprising and an indictment of backwards tech adoption.

Apparently the texts were from them. Their AI chatbot is try to find candidates for jobs. He responded that they won’t get any candidates this way because it was disturbing

Here is what folks are saying.

Is he implying I’m a “middling intellect”? I’m hurt.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grocery cashier who gets into a standoff with a customer who hasn’t paid for everything in their basket.

Not just the future. It’s always been this way. I’ve thought that since I read Frankenstein.

Take heart. It isn’t a matter of if this will come back to bite them, but when. I find it satisfying and simply avoid working with those types of companies.

AI proposed as the solution to everything by the people who don’t understand it at all.

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