November 4, 2026 at 10:48 am

Woman Thinks She’s Protecting Her Husband From A Scam, But The Suspicious Text Turns Out To Be A Legitimate Job Offer

by Ashley Ashbee

Man reading something on his smartphone.

Pexelsantiwork, picture, top, Reddit

Automation can transform a business by directly increasing profits or making processes more efficient and less wasteful.

Do you think that’s what the business in this story thought would happen?

Unfortunately, A.I. often does none of that. Read and decide if it because of how the technology is used or because companies use it at all.

Unprompted Job Text that was very unprofessional.

My husband received some very weird texts greeting him with, “I need to talk to you. Let’s discuss please, do you have time?”

Alarm bells rang for him and I would absolutely also look up the sender and contact them.

It seemed 100% like a scam to me (former bank fraud assistant.)

So I helped him find the website of the company and wrote to HR.

The explanation was surprising and an indictment of backwards tech adoption.

Apparently the texts were from them. Their AI chatbot is try to find candidates for jobs.

He responded that they won’t get any candidates this way because it was disturbing

Here is what folks are saying.

Is he implying I’m a “middling intellect”? I’m hurt.

TS 52 Woman Thinks Shes Protecting Her Husband From A Scam, But The Suspicious Text Turns Out To Be A Legitimate Job Offer

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grocery cashier who gets into a standoff with a customer who hasn’t paid for everything in their basket.

Not just the future. It’s always been this way. I’ve thought that since I read Frankenstein.

TS 53 Woman Thinks Shes Protecting Her Husband From A Scam, But The Suspicious Text Turns Out To Be A Legitimate Job Offer

Take heart. It isn’t a matter of if this will come back to bite them, but when. I find it satisfying and simply avoid working with those types of companies.

TS 54 Woman Thinks Shes Protecting Her Husband From A Scam, But The Suspicious Text Turns Out To Be A Legitimate Job Offer

AI proposed as the solution to everything by the people who don’t understand it at all.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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