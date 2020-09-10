10 More Uplifting Clips from the Skater Drinking Juice to Fleetwood Mac
Last week, Nathan Apodaca uploaded a video of himself skateboarding to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac while drinking from a huge jug of cranberry juice.
It was unexpected, surprisingly uplifting, and gave the collective Internet a momentary reprieve from the crazy state of the world right now.
Apodaca, who is known as doggface208 across social media (TikTok, Instagram, Twitter) went super viral. The video came out of nowhere and was suddenly—everywhere.
Last night I took a deep dive into his feed and there are SO MANY GEMS that will hopefully make your day just a little brighter. Here are the Sifter’s 10 personal favs, enjoy!
The one that started it all
1.
can’t forget this masterpiece pic.twitter.com/92hS1WJkzM
— amber daoboys🎻 (@addviolins) September 25, 2020
2.
Everything he posts is pure. Protect this man. I don’t want to inhabit a world without him pic.twitter.com/T1hiBgynyB
— DrewFrog (@DrewFrogger) September 25, 2020
3.
4.
5.
View this post on Instagram
......BONG! #ec #high #skaterfoo #king #pothead #avrillavigne #myera #dopeness #saywhat #happydaze @enzop50
A post shared by @Doggface208 (@doggface208) on
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
