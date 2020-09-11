The Shirk Report – Volume 595
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– When you see a friend out of context so it takes you second to recognize them
– It’s all about choosing the right bait
– Just a little off the top
– Need a case of these bday cards
– Tell ’em Smokey! | Also
– The disrespect
– Gifts from friends
– Top shelf form on this worm
– I would watch the hell out of a bunny Olympics
– Gotta even that playing field
– I kinda love this sign
– This guy’s got his own ecosystem
– Noooooooooo!
– Get it together man!
– Is it just me, or does this eel look overly enthusiastic?
– We could all use a little right now
– I’m okay with this
– You got this little dude
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– A robot wrote this entire article. Are you scared yet, human?
– Why Do Mosquitoes Bite Some People More Than Others?
– Smartphones are Ruining Wildfire Sky Photos with Auto White Balance
– Take a Trip Down Memory Lane with the Winamp Skin Museum
– The eight secrets to a (fairly) fulfilled life
– Amazon is filled with fake reviews and it’s getting harder to spot them
– Why Heat is the Greatest Heist Movie Ever Made
– “He Actually Believes He Is Khalid”: The Amazing 30-Year Odyssey of a Counterfeit Saudi Prince
– Is This How Running Is Supposed To Feel?
– The Grief Americans No Longer Share
5 VIDEOS
View this post on Instagram
This wheelie handoff was unreal. 🤯 (via @jake100, @senditb.rad)
A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on
SAY WOW TO THE WEEKEND
