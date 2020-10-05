This Surreal Clock at Schiphol Airport Looks Like Someone is Painting the Time
“Real Time” is a surreal, working clock at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam that’s part performative, part sculptural, and ultimately functional. Created in 2016 by artist Maarten Baas, in which a working man can be seen painting the time minute by minute.
The clock is installed in the international terminal of the Amsterdam airport (AMS) and is one of the last things travellers see before departing the Netherlands. The worker’s blue overalls, yellow rag and red bucket pay homage to the famous Dutch artist, Piet Mondrian.
What passengers are actually seeing is a looped, 12-hour-long recording that gives the illusion that a worker is standing inside the translucent clock, painting ‘around the clock’ every minute of the day.
Check out the videos and stills below of the artwork and see it for yourself should you ever be in the International terminal at Schiphol!
Categories: ART, BEST OF, DESIGN, TRAVEL
Tags: · art, conceptual, installation, netherlands, performance, real time, sculpture
