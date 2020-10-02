Oct 2, 2020

The Shirk Report – Volume 598

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Take a seat
Me vs Conclusions
This hi-hat stand repurposed as a handsfree sanitizer dispenser
Meanwhile on LinkedIn
Work email, month 7
You may be cool, but you’re not dropping in on an iceberg cool
Ever seen an egg cooked like this?
SpongeBob RicePants
Putting googly eyes on the VR headset was a very good idea
So was putting the entire town of South Park in the stands at last Sunday’s Broncos game
Police warning | in situ
Who remembers this? | Just in case
An interesting demonstration of reinforcement learning
Cats are OP
Just a tiny hummingbird’s even tinier babies
Some good news
Okay some actual good news.. for the first time in a long time, this shelter found new homes for all 70 dogs and the kennels are empty!
To friendship
10 ARTICLES

Subway bread is not bread, Irish court rules
How to Have a Disagreement Like an Adult, According to Deepak Chopra
Pizza Rodent Chuck E. Cheese’s Origin Story Is Shockingly Depressing
Designed in Minecraft, built IRL
How we made: Cool Runnings, the comedy classic about the Jamaica bobsled team
How the Pandemic Transformed This Songbird’s Call
99% Revisited: 10 Staff Favorite Stories to Celebrate 10 Years of the Show
Nüshu: China’s secret female-only language
This Overlooked Variable Is the Key to the Pandemic
Diego Schwartzman Is The Short King Of Tennis

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

