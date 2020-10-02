The Shirk Report – Volume 598
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Take a seat
– Me vs Conclusions
– This hi-hat stand repurposed as a handsfree sanitizer dispenser
– Meanwhile on LinkedIn
– Work email, month 7
– You may be cool, but you’re not dropping in on an iceberg cool
– Ever seen an egg cooked like this?
– SpongeBob RicePants
– Putting googly eyes on the VR headset was a very good idea
– So was putting the entire town of South Park in the stands at last Sunday’s Broncos game
– Police warning | in situ
– Who remembers this? | Just in case
– An interesting demonstration of reinforcement learning
– Cats are OP
– Just a tiny hummingbird’s even tinier babies
– Some good news
– Okay some actual good news.. for the first time in a long time, this shelter found new homes for all 70 dogs and the kennels are empty!
– To friendship
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Subway bread is not bread, Irish court rules
– How to Have a Disagreement Like an Adult, According to Deepak Chopra
– Pizza Rodent Chuck E. Cheese’s Origin Story Is Shockingly Depressing
– Designed in Minecraft, built IRL
– How we made: Cool Runnings, the comedy classic about the Jamaica bobsled team
– How the Pandemic Transformed This Songbird’s Call
– 99% Revisited: 10 Staff Favorite Stories to Celebrate 10 Years of the Show
– Nüshu: China’s secret female-only language
– This Overlooked Variable Is the Key to the Pandemic
– Diego Schwartzman Is The Short King Of Tennis
5 VIDEOS
Me when someone asks what day it is pic.twitter.com/1lhUh4eRUh
— John Robert Allman (@Johnny_Allman) March 29, 2020
EYE CAN FINALLY SEE THE WEEKEND!
