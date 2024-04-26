‘You want 64 cents?’ – Customer Says Wendy’s Worker Shamed Her For Wanting Her Change Back
by Laura Lynott
Personally, I didn’t even know it was a thing for a retail employee not to return your change, no matter how small.
But @myemtv called out a Wendy’s employer after they shamed her for wanting her 64 cents back after a purchase.
“Y’all today I was picking up lunch at Wendy’s, the only fast food restaurant that inexplicably sells baked potatoes and I looked in my wallet to pay and I realized I had cash, which is amazing cause then it’s like lunch is free, right?”.
She explained her lunch was around $6 and she gave the cashier $7 at a drive-thru.
The worker gave her her food and then wished her a good day.
“And I worked up all my courage and I said, ‘Oh, I think you forgot my change.”
The worker responded: ‘You want 64 cents?’”
She told the guy, yes, she wanted her change.
To her followers, she explained herself.
“We’re in a recession, I got a 2-year-old at home, pees like diapers don’t cost money. Do I want my 64 cents? Anyway I got home and he only gave me 55 cents back.”
She was not happy. But I’m still waiting for the follow up clip where she goes back to get that 10c!
Watch the full clip here:
@myemtv
If the intern that runs the Wendy’s socials finds this please dont make fun of me. #story #storytime #storytelling #funnystory #funnystorytime #wendys #wendysdrivethru #comedy #foryoupage
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
