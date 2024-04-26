Sister Is Fed Up After Her Brother Won’t Stop Telling Their Parents To Charge Her Rent
by Trisha Leigh
As parents, we do what we can to instill good values in our kids and foster their sibling relationships – after all, one day their siblings will be the only family of origin they have left.
As children grow into adults, though, they have to make their own choices.
This younger sister lives at home without paying rent.
I (F21) live with my parents. I’m a full-time student and I do seasonal work during the holidays.
My parents don’t charge me rent and I understand that I’m quite privileged.
I have one sibling, my brother Curtis (M28). He moved out 4 years ago and lives with his wife and two kids, ages 10 and 6.
Recently at a dinner, her older brother made it obvious he has a problem with that.
The argument started because my parents brought up my living situation at dinner and mentioned that the house will feel empty when I move out.
Curtis said that he thinks that I am spoiled because they do not charge me rent, and that he thinks it is unfair that they charged him rent when he lived under their roof but don’t charge me rent.
He wouldn’t listen to anyone who told him to shut up.
My dad told Curtis to stop it and that that was different: Curtis already had a kid when he was 18 and was working full-time, and also had his different girlfriends at the time living in the house.
After dinner, me, my mom and Curtis were alone in the kitchen and he again brought it up.
He accused our mom of “coddling” me and said that if I was his child, he’d charge me rent.
My mom kept deliberately talking over him but Curtis kept bringing it up and raising his voice.
Finally, they blew up at each other.
I just left the room and he followed me a few minutes later.
He accused me of being the golden child and said he doesn’t understand why our parents won’t listen to him.
I called him controlling and said that whether I pay rent to them is actually not his business and doesn’t affect his life.
He started full-on screaming at me and said he’d NEVER be controlling towards his family and I was horrible to even say that.
Everyone else heard his screaming and his wife told him it was time for them to go home and they left.
I’m feeling quite lost on this situation and I’m wondering if I was the asshole.
To clarify, my parents did help out a lot with each child, especially my brother’s firstborn.
It wasn’t a roommate relationship or something.
They paid for all the big ticket baby items like the crib and stroller, and babysat a lot.
She’s left wondering if she’s in the wrong, and you know Reddit will tell her!
The top comment says they don’t see the disparity.
This person says her parents need to handle it.
Maybe the brother just isn’t all that bright.
Some folks will complain about anything.
Or it could be that he’s jealous that his sister didn’t repeat his poor choices.
It’s definitely none of his business.
He sounds like he needs to have an honest chat with his parents.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.