This Artist Tattoos Eyebrows for Clients with Alopecia
Vancouver-based tattoo artist Lynnea specializes in eyebrow tattoos, and this particular one was for a client with alopecia.
The technique is known as microblading:
A form of cosmetic tattooing used to create the look of realistic hair strokes by implanting pigment beneath the skin. Microblading can help to add density to existing eyebrow hair or create a completely natural-looking set of eyebrows for those who experience partial or complete hair loss. Including those who have Alopecia or other autoimmune disorders, Trichotillomania, hair loss due to Chemotherapy, as well as those who are merely looking for a fuller set of brows.
Lynnea works out of Studio Sashiko and you can see much more of fantastic work on Instagram.
