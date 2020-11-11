Guy Asks 1,600 People How Many Holes Various Objects Have and Charts the Results
Reddit user dyqz recently shared this fascinating series of pie charts after he asked 1,600 people, “how many holes a given object has”.
At first glance this may seem like a lark, but if you delve a little deeper, our definition of a “hole” gets kind of murky. Make your way through the list of objects and you quickly see your broad definition of a hole may have some… holes.
And while we’re on the subject, check out this classic argument between two friends have on the same question. I’ve also included an obligatory Vsauce video. Now you know things get intriguing when Vsauce does an episode on it!
