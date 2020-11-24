Nov 24, 2020

The Paths of 800 Unmanned Bicycles Being Pushed Until They Fall Over

In a paper entitled, It Takes Two Neurons To Ride a Bicycle, Matthew Cook mapped the path of 800 unmanned bicycles until they fell over.

The visual was shared on reddit a few weeks back and it kind of reminds me of an ink plume dropped in water, or smoke being released into the air .

 

 

