The Shirk Report – Volume 603
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– But have you heard the latest?
– Practicing this routine must have SUCKED
– I’m just gonna say it
– When you’re the only one that wore a costume to work for Halloween
– I wonder how many people have noticed
– There are two kinds of dogs
– And this guy, who isn’t phased by anything
– Where’s the lie | Furthermore
– A few thoughts on work: downsizing | justifying | resume building
– The way this camping gear stows
– The name of the person I just met
– And you thought your day was bad
– Kudos to the person that knit this for their tortoise
– And shout out to the tattoo artist that covered up this scar!
– What I do have, are a very particular set of skills
– He really sold that!
– Dogs remain undefeated
– You’re doing great honey
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– BREAKING: Wait—Sorry, False Alarm
– Humans have lived on the ISS for 20 years—here are the coolest discoveries we’ve made
– The cheap pen that changed writing forever
– Someone Just Emptied Out a Bitcoin Wallet With $964,000,000 In It
– The Story Behind the Gif of Bugs Bunny Sawing Off Florida
– The world’s most unlikely spy
– How The ‘Lost Art’ Of Breathing Can Impact Sleep And Resilience
– The Future Tech of Back to the Future II, Ranked
– What Would We Experience If Earth Spontaneously Turned Into A Black Hole?
– A Game to Get You Un-Stuck on Crappy Feelings
5 VIDEOS
CNN the last 24 hours pic.twitter.com/a0XJO7de0w
— Michael Kosta (@michaelkosta) November 5, 2020
