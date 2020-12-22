Dec 22, 2020

This Artist Takes Unsettling Photographs That Will Make You Cringe (in a Good Way)

 

Photographer @thundergirl_xtal has amassed a loyal following on Instagram for her ongoing series of unsettling photographs.

She continues to find creative ways to use everyday objects and food items to make her viewers cringe, tense, and shudder with delight. Below you will find some of our personal favorites, but you can find hundreds and hundreds more on Instagram.

[h/t Kottke]

 

 

1.

unsettling photos instagram account thundergirl xtal 8 This Artist Takes Unsettling Photographs That Will Make You Cringe (in a Good Way)

 

2.

unsettling photos instagram account thundergirl xtal 9 This Artist Takes Unsettling Photographs That Will Make You Cringe (in a Good Way)

 

3.

unsettling photos instagram account thundergirl xtal 7 This Artist Takes Unsettling Photographs That Will Make You Cringe (in a Good Way)

 

4.

unsettling photos instagram account thundergirl xtal 10 This Artist Takes Unsettling Photographs That Will Make You Cringe (in a Good Way)

 

5.

unsettling photos instagram account thundergirl xtal 11 This Artist Takes Unsettling Photographs That Will Make You Cringe (in a Good Way)

 

6.

unsettling photos instagram account thundergirl xtal 6 This Artist Takes Unsettling Photographs That Will Make You Cringe (in a Good Way)

 

7.

unsettling photos instagram account thundergirl xtal 5 This Artist Takes Unsettling Photographs That Will Make You Cringe (in a Good Way)

 

8.

unsettling photos instagram account thundergirl xtal 1 This Artist Takes Unsettling Photographs That Will Make You Cringe (in a Good Way)

 

9.

unsettling photos instagram account thundergirl xtal 4 This Artist Takes Unsettling Photographs That Will Make You Cringe (in a Good Way)

 

 

10.

unsettling photos instagram account thundergirl xtal 3 This Artist Takes Unsettling Photographs That Will Make You Cringe (in a Good Way)

 

