This is One of the Longest Walks You Can Find on Google Maps
One of the longest known ‘walks’ you can find on Google Maps is the route you see above which takes you from Cape Town, South Africa to Magadan, Russia.
The total distance is approximately 22,366 km (13,898 miles) and Google estimates it would take you about 4,470 hours to complete (at a pace of 5 km/h). So if you were to walk just over 12 hours each day at a pace of 5 km/h, it would take you an entire year to complete the walk!
In that time you will have passed through 16 countries and ascended and descended the equivalent of 13 round trips up and down Mount Everest!
If you want to explore the walk on Google Maps, click here.
[h/t Brilliant Maps]
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: BEST OF, TRAVEL
Tags: · google earth, google maps, hiking, longest, maps, russia, south africa, visualization, world record
Comments