The Shirk Report – Volume 612

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
lil cold outside eh?
I just want a kernel of truth
So it’s January and my one week trial is now complete
And over there is the kitchen
Kinda surprised this didn’t happen tbh
In more uplifting news
This kind of effort just needs to be applauded and appreciated
Bear cub seeing snow for the first time
If animals had human arms and hands
The bathroom at this doctor’s office has a framed photo of the bathroom
This is what a frozen McRib looks like
It makes them scream
If you say it a few times it’s actually kind of catchy
Back TF up
Fishing from a fish’s POV
You will rue this day
To the victor go the spoils
The best to ever do it
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

112 bits of good news that kept us sane in 2020
10 Celestial Events to Look Forward To in 2021
The Perpetual Disappointment of Remote Work
A Beginner’s Guide to Staying Warm Outside
– The Atlantic: 2020 in Photos: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3
Elon Musk overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world’s richest person
Tchaikovsky: Conflicted, Neurotic, Brilliant
The Tech That Will Invade Our Lives in 2021
The Last Two Northern White Rhinos On Earth
100 Random Life Tips from a Random Person

 

5 VIDEOS + rush

 

 

 

@madmatthies

My head ✨bobbled✨ – BEHIND THE SCENES will be available next week on my YT CHANNEL #transitions #transitioner #transition #crazytransitions #fyp

♬ Wobble I Radio Version – 卩ℯƝɪꌚ🙄

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BUCKLE UP Y’ALL!

 

