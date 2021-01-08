The Shirk Report – Volume 612
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– lil cold outside eh?
– I just want a kernel of truth
– So it’s January and my one week trial is now complete
– And over there is the kitchen
– Kinda surprised this didn’t happen tbh
– In more uplifting news
– This kind of effort just needs to be applauded and appreciated
– Bear cub seeing snow for the first time
– If animals had human arms and hands
– The bathroom at this doctor’s office has a framed photo of the bathroom
– This is what a frozen McRib looks like
– It makes them scream
– If you say it a few times it’s actually kind of catchy
– Back TF up
– Fishing from a fish’s POV
– You will rue this day
– To the victor go the spoils
– The best to ever do it
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 112 bits of good news that kept us sane in 2020
– 10 Celestial Events to Look Forward To in 2021
– The Perpetual Disappointment of Remote Work
– A Beginner’s Guide to Staying Warm Outside
– The Atlantic: 2020 in Photos: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3
– Elon Musk overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world’s richest person
– Tchaikovsky: Conflicted, Neurotic, Brilliant
– The Tech That Will Invade Our Lives in 2021
– The Last Two Northern White Rhinos On Earth
– 100 Random Life Tips from a Random Person
5 VIDEOS + rush
@madmatthies
My head ✨bobbled✨ – BEHIND THE SCENES will be available next week on my YT CHANNEL #transitions #transitioner #transition #crazytransitions #fyp
BUCKLE UP Y’ALL!
