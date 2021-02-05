The Shirk Report – Volume 616
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Meanwhile in Alaska
– Flying, but where
– A simple, full proof test that doesn’t require any additional tools
– A short love story
– Idiot sandwich
– Can you believe this was only a week ago?
– I won! Pay me by bet
– Instant regret
– There’s more than one way to cook an egg
– NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
– When you accidentally press video instead of audio
– Secretly proud of her being so quick witted though
– Picture alone cracks me up
– I don’t like to just throw the word ‘majestic’ around but..
– You could say he was.. Gone with the wind
– Can we take a moment to appreciate the absolute range of Gary Oldman?
– It kinda just happened
– This is amazing
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Off-road, off-grid: the modern nomads wandering America’s back country
– Going Way Too Deep Down the Rabbit Hole With Nicki Minaj’s Recent Bar Mitzvah Appearance
– Scientists Have Taught Spinach to Send Emails
– The 20 Most Unbreakable Records In Professional Sports History
– 5 Minutes That Will Make You Love String Quartets
– You’re Doing It Wrong: Notes on Criticism and Technology Hype
– The Mystery Of India’s Plummeting COVID-19 Cases
– How too much mindfulness can spike anxiety
– Every player a referee
– I Talked to the Cassandra of the Internet Age
5 VIDEOS + Amazon
Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO. Vows to spend new free time defeating Superman. pic.twitter.com/D8ohNEVvPg
— Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 (@PhillyD) February 2, 2021
MAY YOUR BOWLS BE SUPER THIS WEEKEND
