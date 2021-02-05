Feb 5, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 616

the-friday-shirk-report

 

ANNOUNCEMENT! The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Meanwhile in Alaska
Flying, but where
A simple, full proof test that doesn’t require any additional tools
A short love story
Idiot sandwich
Can you believe this was only a week ago?
I won! Pay me by bet
Instant regret
There’s more than one way to cook an egg
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
When you accidentally press video instead of audio
Secretly proud of her being so quick witted though
Picture alone cracks me up
I don’t like to just throw the word ‘majestic’ around but..
You could say he was.. Gone with the wind
Can we take a moment to appreciate the absolute range of Gary Oldman?
It kinda just happened
This is amazing
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Off-road, off-grid: the modern nomads wandering America’s back country
Going Way Too Deep Down the Rabbit Hole With Nicki Minaj’s Recent Bar Mitzvah Appearance
Scientists Have Taught Spinach to Send Emails
The 20 Most Unbreakable Records In Professional Sports History
5 Minutes That Will Make You Love String Quartets
You’re Doing It Wrong: Notes on Criticism and Technology Hype
The Mystery Of India’s Plummeting COVID-19 Cases
How too much mindfulness can spike anxiety
Every player a referee
I Talked to the Cassandra of the Internet Age

 

5 VIDEOS + Amazon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MAY YOUR BOWLS BE SUPER THIS WEEKEND

 

diamond bags 49 The Shirk Report – Volume 616

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress.com VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter