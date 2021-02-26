The Shirk Report – Volume 619
The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Me: “I have the reflexes of a cat”. The cat:
– When this is over, you’re all invited on my jacuzzi boat
– This is better than a bullseye
– It honestly makes no sense
– Note to self: never turn on the news during a flight
– Stay back mallard!
– The oracle has spoken
– Check out this close-up of my drive
– This underwater wave vid looks surreal
– Sup
– Daft Punk in ’93 before they became robots
– This!
– This too
– And finally
– Sandboarding looks fun
– I could beach here
– Apparently when a commercial pilot retires they get a water cannon salute
– Find your ribmate
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– ‘This is the future’: NBA Top Shot and the dizzying world of digital collectibles
– 100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1921
– What Are Sperm Telling Us?
– An oral history of Lost’s daring, divisive finale, our last truly communal broadcast TV experience
– Cheese Isn’t Bad for You
– What does 95% COVID-19 vaccine efficacy really mean?
– Honoring One Life Among 500,000
– Is the Western way of raising kids weird?
– If Planet Nine exists, why has no one seen it?
– How a Guy From a Montana Trailer Park Overturned 150 Years of Biology
5 VIDEOS + final boss
CHILL OUT THIS WEEKEND
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT
Comments